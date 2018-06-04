FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Ariya survives rollercoaster round to win US Women’s Open

GOLF: Ariya Jutanugarn survived a back-nine meltdown to win the 73rd US Women’s Open today (June 4) and claim her second career major title in a play-off.

GolfAFP

Monday 4 June 2018, 09:42AM

Ariya plays a shot on the third play-off hole during the final round the 2018 US Women’s Open. Photo: Drew Hallowell / Getty Images / AFP

Ariya plays a shot on the third play-off hole during the final round the 2018 US Women’s Open. Photo: Drew Hallowell / Getty Images / AFP

Ariya frittered away a seven-shot lead with nine holes remaining before parring the fourth play-off hole to edge South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo and become the first player from Thailand to lift the trophy.

“I feel great,” Ariya said. “I am really excited. I’m really honoured to join the list of winners before me.”

The 22-year-old from Bangkok parred all four play-off holes at the Shoal Creek, Alabama course for her second win of the 2018 LPGA Tour season to go with the Kingsmill Championship.

“After you have a seven-shot lead and end up with you having to go to a play-off, I had no expectations,” she said.

“If I have a play-off then I’m going to make sure I do my best every shot because I felt like I didn’t commit on the back nine. I felt like I had a last chance to make myself proud.”

She finished with a one-over par 73 and a 72-hole total of 11-under 277.

South Korea’s Kim closed with a five-under 67 to force the play-off and had two long putts to win in the extra session but couldn’t get them to fall.

“I started off quite a few strokes behind the leader, so I didn’t really think that I was going to come through,” Kim said.

Both parred the third play-off hole and they returned to the par-four 18th, where Ariya’s superb bunker shot left her with a tap in for the win.

“I have a lot of confidence in my bunker shots right now,” said Ariya, who also won the 2016 British Open.

She had appeared to be headed to victory hours earlier, after a birdie at the ninth hole moved her to 16-under and a seven-stroke lead.

QSI International School Phuket

Ariya’s collapse began with a triple bogey seven on number 10 and continued with a bogey at 12.

She carried the meltdown through with back-to-back bogeys on 17 and 18.

“On 10 I just didn’t feel comfortable to hit the three wood and honestly I shouldn’t have hit the three wood, but I did. After that I kinda played a little bit scared,” she said.

She righted the ship in the play-off which went to a sudden death format after the two-hole aggregate start failed to produce a winner.

Not only does Ariya become the first Thai to win a US Women’s Open title but she is the first champion from a country other than South Korea or the US since Sweden’s Annika Sorenstam in 2006.

Kim, chasing a second major title to go with her 2014 Evian Championship, had five birdies in her bogey-free round.

“I feel very good about how I played, especially that I did not have a bogey today in the final round. That, I am extremely happy about,” Kim said.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda shot a three-under 69 to finish alone in third place, four strokes back of Kim and Ariya.

American Danielle Kang (69) was four shots back of Ciganda in solo fourth.

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, Hsu Wei-Ling, of Taiwan, Sarah Jane Smith of Australia and Lexi Thompson of the US tied for fifth at two-under 286.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand’s Ariya seeks major, top ranking at Women’s PGA
They’re in their ‘Prime’
The luck of the Irish
The 118th US Open
Pavit targets victory at Thai Open
Phuket Real Estate Association Charity Golf Tournament 2018
Boxer Srisaket named Sport Writers Association of Thailand’s best pro athlete
Varanyu extends lead at Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Fun but also competitive: Hospitality pros to battle it out at Laguna Phuket Hospitality Challenge
Varanyu holds commanding lead Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Varanyu shoots personal best and leads Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Nitithorn aims for back-to-back wins at Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Prime Real Estate win WCGC at Laguna Golf Phuket
Laguna Phuket plans to expand golf tournament
Family affair as Thai sisters celebrate Moriya’s maiden win

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
Lofty Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Tile-it
Chattha
My Physio By Kanitta
HeadStart International School Phuket

 