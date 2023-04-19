333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Argentine court confirms 8 to face trial over Maradona death

Argentine court confirms 8 to face trial over Maradona death

BUENOS AIRES: An Argentine appeals court confirmed yesterday (Apr 18) that eight medical professionals accused of responsibility in the death of football legend Diego Maradona will stand trial.

deathfootball
By AFP

Wednesday 19 April 2023, 10:31AM

An improvised shrine to Diego Maradona stands outside the Argentinos Juniors’ Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Buenos Aires on Nov. 25, 2020. Photo: AFP

An improvised shrine to Diego Maradona stands outside the Argentinos Juniors’ Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Buenos Aires on Nov. 25, 2020. Photo: AFP

Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and six others had appealed a 2022 decision to put them on trial for homicide with potential aggravating circumstances.

Maradona died in November 2020 aged 60 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot, and after decades of battles with cocaine and alcohol addictions.

He was found dead in bed two weeks after going under the knife, in a rented house in an exclusive Buenos Aires neighborhood where he was brought after being discharged from hospital.

He was found to have died of a heart attack.

The eight defendants had appealed to the court in San Isidro, northwest of Buenos Aires, against the severity of the charges, arguing that they should be accused of involuntary homicide.

The initial accusation of homicide with “dolus eventualis” holds a person responsible for negligence while knowing that such conduct could lead to death.

Prosecutors accused the medical professionals of being involved in “reckless” and “deficient” home treatment of a patient.

A panel of 20 medical experts convened by Argentina’s public prosecutor concluded in 2021 that Maradona “would have had a better chance of survival” with adequate treatment in an appropriate medical facility.

No trial date has yet been set.

Among those accused are a psychologist, a clinical doctor, a medical coordinator, nursing coordinator and nurses.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Speeding tour boats continue to ignore safety laws
Phuket Immigration issues ‘yellow cards’ to Thai landlords
Phuket forecasts 60% post-Songkran hotel occupancy
Water reserves holding strong
Nationwide Songkran ‘Seven Days’ sees 264 deaths
PM grilled on power bills
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Songkran 2023, Smog in Phuket, Island police deny inaction at pub || April 18
G7 vows ‘severe costs’ for those helping Russia in Ukraine
Phuket closes Songkran ‘Seven Days’ campaign with five dead
American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction
Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues
More than 25,000 men volunteer for military service
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Seven injured, no deaths recorded for Day 6 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign
PLTO arrests 10 more taxi drivers at Phuket airport

 

Phuket community
Phuket condo market still needs time to recover

@Kurt All the times you advises everyone not !! to buy any kind of property (especially houses) f...(Read More)

G7 vows ‘severe costs’ for those helping Russia in Ukraine

A bunch of self-congratulatory old men who will achieve nothing in their talk-shop. Get rid of them...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

@Kurt. Thailand has 3148km of coast., and yet no seamen? As an example of your nonsense this ranks h...(Read More)

Phuket condo market still needs time to recover

And today the local water authorities say they have sufficient water for the forthcoming period. Who...(Read More)

American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

@Kurt, just seat in the nodle shop opposite where they have the police box and you can see it every ...(Read More)

Phuket condo market still needs time to recover

Pascale, I was not talking about myself. And,..who says I am renting? Sorry if I give you that impre...(Read More)

Phuket condo market still needs time to recover

Nonsense Kurt,complete nonsense ! But it's ok Kurt,just keep renting and make your landlord happ...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

"Thai are no seaman" And in your country all people are born as a "Seaman" of c...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

Sea worthy trawlers, with all deck openings closed, and riding the 'storm' with ships nose i...(Read More)

Phuket officials assure smog is clearing

Strange, because in previous years it's always been blamed on farmers burning their land in Indo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Pro Property Partners

 