British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup

Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup

FOOTBALL: Lionel Messi crowned his glittering career with victory in the World Cup on Sunday (Dec 18) as Argentina beat France on penalties in a final for the ages, triumphing 4-2 after Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick ensured the game ended level following extra time. 

FootballWorld-Cup
By AFP

Monday 19 December 2022, 01:20AM

Champion Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup. Photo: AFP

Champion Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup. Photo: AFP

Gonzalo Montiel rolled in the deciding penalty to give Argentina their third World Cup and prevent France becoming the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy.

But a truly remarkable game saw Messi and Mbappe both live up to their billing, with Messi scoring twice and Mbappe becoming the first player since England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966 to net a World Cup final hat-trick in a game that ended 3-3 after extra time. 

Messi had opened the scoring from the penalty spot midway through the first half before Angel Di Maria doubled Argentina’s lead at the end of a brilliant counter-attack in the 36th minute.

But the astonishing Mbappe breathed life into the holders as he pulled one back from the penalty spot with 10 minutes to go before equalising in stunning fashion just 60 seconds later to force extra time. 

Messi then seemed to have decided the contest in Argentina’s favour once and for all when he converted a rebound in the 109th minute, only for Mbappe to net from another spot-kick, bringing the game level at 3-3 and forcing a shoot-out.

The third World Cup final penalty shoot-out started with Messi and Mbappe both scoring, but Kingsley Coman’s next kick for France was saved and Aurelien Tchouameni then crucially missed the target. 

It is the second time in five World Cups that France have lost the final on penalties after they were beaten by Italy in 2006, and it is Argentina who are champions for the first time since 1986. 

The win allows Messi, at 35, to complete his glorious career by emulating Diego Maradona, and this will be remembered as his tournament despite the best efforts of Mbappe, who finished as the tournament’s top scorer on eight goals, one more than his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Messi. 

Mbappe hat-trick

France’s quest for history had been threatened by a virus in the days leading up to the final and they appeared sluggish before Argentina went ahead. 

France conceded a penalty for the fourth time this tournament when Di Maria was clipped by Ousmane Dembele, and Messi stepped up to score from the spot for the fourth time in Qatar, his 12th World Cup goal allowing him to equal Pele’s tally. 

The expected response from the defending champions was not forthcoming and Argentina increased their lead in the 36th minute. 

Messi and Julian Alvarez combined to release Alexis Mac Allister bursting through the middle, and he played a first-time ball to the back post for Di Maria to finish. 

Brightview Center

Having hardly featured in the knockout rounds due to injury, Di Maria had returned here and appeared tearful as he celebrated his goal, which was a World Cup final classic. 

France had not even mustered a shot and Deschamps moved before the interval to replace Olivier Giroud and the struggling Dembele. 

On came Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram, as Mbappe moved into the middle of the attack. 

Argentina blow two-goal lead

Argentina had famously blown a two-goal lead before eventually emerging victorious in their last World Cup final triumph 36 years ago, but there appeared little prospect of a repeat of that scenario. 

However, the French were suddenly given hope when they won a penalty 10 minutes from time as Kolo Muani was brought down by Nicolas Otamendi. 

Mbappe smashed the spot-kick into the net and the watching French President Emmanuel Macron rose to his feet. France had hope, and within another minute they were level.

Messi was robbed of possession by Coman in the lead-up, before Mbappe found Thuram and then met his partner’s knockdown with a stunning volley. 

It will go down as one of the most dramatic moments in World Cup history, and the French players on the bench raced across the pitch to celebrate with their teammate. 

Argentina, who lost the 2014 final in extra time, looked shattered, and yet it seemed again that they had won it when Messi followed up to score early in the second extra period after Lautaro Martinez’s shot was saved. 

But France were again saved by Mbappe as he converted another penalty following a Montiel handball. 

It was end to end, and Argentina needed a brilliant Martinez save from Kolo Muani to take it to penalties and Montiel’s kick proved decisive to spark wild Argentinians celebrations.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at World Cup
O’Sullivan hails Thailand’s ‘Mr Bean’ snooker star
AFL returns to Phuket with the 2022 Pacific Health Insurance AFL Andaman Cup
Southgate future uncertain after World Cup exit
‘Sexy’ beach run set for Phuket Carnival
Phuket Dojo athletes represent in style
France set up World Cup final with Argentina
Magic Messi fires Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final
Thais shine at World Bodybuilding Championship
SAT told it cannot walk away from repaying B600m
Thai pairs settle for second in Tour Finals
Thousands join Kathu Half Marathon to celebrate health for all
France, Morocco advance to Qatar semifinals
Team Hollywood claims three-peat in IRC Zero at 34th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Thai sisters Benyapa, Nuntakarn cruise into BWF World Tour Final

 

Phuket community
District officials make Bang Tao drug bust

Aministrative Officials and OrSor made the arrests? Is that legal? Why not the Thai police? The OrSo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Welcome to Phuket – Don’t kill, don’t die

Oh jeez, more idiocy from harald, who has now made it perfectly clear that he is nothing but a troll...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Welcome to Phuket – Don’t kill, don’t die

Rental companies in Europe, US or Oz wouldn't think of renting a vehicle to an unlicensed person...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Welcome to Phuket – Don’t kill, don’t die

@Mark, There is a reason that Thai law makes it illegal to rent a motorbike to unlicensed riders, th...(Read More)

Woman on motorbike crushed by 18-wheeler in Chalong

@ Prab sure, a driver's license protects against accidents and driving slowly too :-D but then t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Welcome to Phuket – Don’t kill, don’t die

it's funny to read the comments here from some farang armchair "experts", from a faran...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Welcome to Phuket – Don’t kill, don’t die

Phuket has the most traffic fatalities in the known universe and no amount of recategorizes place of...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Welcome to Phuket – Don’t kill, don’t die

A friend visiting last week (who has a motorcycle license in the US) asked me if all the people that...(Read More)

Officials splash B113mn on Phuket flood-prevention works

149M thb onus for the seating fat asses doing nothing ut taking picture around... one as to really b...(Read More)

Road accidents involving tourists spur urgent call for blood donations

@Capricornball You failed to answer the question ! Please share your insider knowledge. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 