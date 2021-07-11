Aquella Golf and Country Club opens in Phang-Nga

GOLF: The Aquella Golf and Country Club, an integrated championship standard course along the Phang-Nga shore, is inviting golfers to experience its newly-opened facility.

By Press Release

Wednesday 14 July 2021, 12:00PM

The course features fast, gently rolling greens and majestic undulating fairways that wind their way through the property. Nestled among hills, beside the endlessly stretching Andaman coastline, the course highlights include beautifully manicured playing surfaces along with impressive, sculpted bunkers fringed with antique railway sleepers.

The Aquella development occupies 1.8 million square meters in a picturesque and secluded setting that stretches 2.5km alongside Thai Muang beach in Phang Nga. Inside the extensive project sits the Aquella Golf and Country Club, lavish pool villas, lagoon pier, beach club – a luxury resort hotel is also under development and planning.

The 18-hole championship par-72 course extends over 7,000 yards in the heart of the Aquella complex. Amongst the challenges awaiting golfers are narrow Platinum Paspalum grass fairways, greens and tees, uniquely undulated, fast putting surfaces and strategically placed bunkers guarded by vintage railway sleepers. The test of accuracy runs from the tee to the green, amidst beautiful winding streams, klongs and lagoons that rise and fall with the tides.

The course is in immaculate condition and ready to host members and guests for a fun round of golf on the pristine conditioned surfaces. Although not a long-course, Aquella Golf and Country Club is designed with strategy in mind, complimented by fast rolling greens to offer golfers a unique variety of challenges during their round.

Ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride during your round Aquella boasts Club Car Tempo golf carts equipped with the latest Visage GPS technology that will truly enhance your overall golf experience.

Aquella will also showcase other integrated facilities including a high standard undercover driving range, fun 18 holes mini golf course, elegant clubhouse, premium pro shop, first class spa, 180-degree golf course view fitness centre.

The Approach restaurant will delight all, as it serves a spectacular Thai fusion and international menu, not forgetting a function lawn for banquets and a VIP meeting room.

The Aquella Golf and Country Club opens for the preview play on August 1, 2021 to offer golf enthusiasts a glimpse of this sporting paradise on the Andaman coastline. For further information or to book a round, please contact 076-679-308, golfreservation1@aquellagolf.com or https://www.facebook.com/Aquellagolf.