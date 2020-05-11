Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

April consumer confidence lowest in over 21 years

April consumer confidence lowest in over 21 years

BANGKOK: The measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in last months’ consumer confidence index falling to the lowest in 21 years and seven months, but the Thai Chamber of Commerce believes a relaxation of lockdown measures, coupled with government stimuli, can still reinvigorate the domestic economy, reports NNT.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 11 May 2020, 10:36AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

A consumer confidence survey, conducted in April revealed downward movement across the board for the 14th month in a row, resulting in the lowest rating in 21 years and seven months, or since the index began, the state news agency said in its report.

The figure dropped from 50.3 points the previous month to 47.2 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and its present and future impacts on the Thai economy, as well as rising unemployment.

The President of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC), Asst Prof Dr Thanavath Phonvichai, said the Thai economy is entering a recession after experiencing negative growth for a third quarter in a row and positive growth is only expected from the fourth quarter this year onward.

The forecast is based on the expectation that businesses will restart at the end of the year and B400 billion in government stimuli will begin to enter the economy in August, helping to offset a projected contraction of 8.8%. The contraction is now believed to be between 3.5 and 5.5%.

According to the UTCC President, the pandemic has removed an estimated 50% from the normal B600bn in circulation, but up to B200bn is expected to return if more business restrictions are lifted on May 17.

The Thai economy is expected to show clear recovery in the second quarter of 2021, the report said.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials ponder ‘rolling lockdowns’ for new COVID-19 case areas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Five teachers arrested in gang rape investigation! Thailand coronavirus cases over 3,000! || May 11
Electricity outages to hit Rassada, Mai Khao
Phuket health teams inspect businesses allowed to open
Europe emerges from confinement but Asia infections spike
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total remains 224
Phuket dispersal raises fear
Government launches nationwide poll over COVID-19 restrictions
Four new COVID cases, Phuket total hits 224
Phuket Opinion: Far from over
Phuket Commerce president calls for urgent action to provide jobs, income for the hungry
Phuket marks week without new confirmed COVID cases
Curfew arrests in Phuket keep climbing
China supports WHO-led review of global pandemic response
Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

 

Phuket community
Phuket Commerce president calls for urgent action to provide jobs, income for the hungry

Thailand has vast natural resources and enough coastline to rival a small continent and was a global...(Read More)

Government launches nationwide poll over COVID-19 restrictions

Appears other countries do not believe Thai stats, and are aware of Thai "lies."...(Read More)

Government launches nationwide poll over COVID-19 restrictions

This, from Ch 7 News, Australia "The ‘exclusive club’ is a group of countries that responde...(Read More)

Government launches nationwide poll over COVID-19 restrictions

Christy, I believe the failure rate, of some tests is 7 out of 10, this is not a negative test, but ...(Read More)

Phuket Commerce president calls for urgent action to provide jobs, income for the hungry

HubertK, aka Dek, Joe12 and who knows who else, "do you actually know about the tax system in T...(Read More)

Phuket dispersal raises fear

" prompting the government to ramp up disease control measures to screen returnees heading to t...(Read More)

Phuket dispersal raises fear

very funny phuket news too. always speaking only about corona or covid19 but never about flu...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

Other than NZ, (who by the way, has only ever had 2 health ministers who were doctors) you best le...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

With fewer tourists you would think there would be less raw sewage flowing into the sea...that's...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Far from over

If he wants people to come and live here, he should scrap the ridiculous health insurance requiremen...(Read More)

 

BB and B
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Seara Sports
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket

 