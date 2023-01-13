Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Appeal to Phuket fishing fleet to find ‘Marco Polo’

Appeal to Phuket fishing fleet to find ‘Marco Polo’

PHUKET: Another appeal has been made for the local fishing fleet to keep an eye out for the missing 40-foot yacht ‘Marco Polo’, which disappeared from off Nai Harn Beach late last month.


By The Phuket News

Friday 13 January 2023, 10:05AM

Photo: via Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: via Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: via Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: via Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: via Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: via Radio Thailand Phuket

« »

Sitthipol Muangsong, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office, yesterday (Jan 12) reported that he had received a request from the yacht’s owner, 58-year-old German national Marco Ceferin.

Mr Cerefin, a long-term Phuket expat and well known in Phuket’s yachting and diving community, had requested that the Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office publicise information seeking help in finding the missing yacht.

People who believe they saw the yacht or know any information about its whereabouts are urged to call Mr Cerefin’s wife, Khun Jane, at 090-3321806, Mr Sitthipol said.

A reward is being offered for information that leads directly to the recovery of the missing yacht, Mr Sitthipol added.

Mr Cerefin has been searching for his yacht after it was discovered missing, possibly stolen, from Nai Harn on Dec 28.

The Marco Polo is a Fountaine Pajot Lavezzi 40, estimated to be worth around US$300,000 (approximately B10 million) with the registration number 6451 00980.

An eye witness told Mr Cerefin that he had seen three people board the boat around 8:30am on the day before Mr Cerefin discovered it was missing.

Mr Cerefin immediately reported Marco Polo’s disappearance to Chalong Police Station who in turn liaised with Phuket’s Port Security Control Centre and the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Region 3) to launch a search mission.

The authorities also contacted all fishing boats in the local area to help with the search by keeping a lookout for the missing yacht.

Anyone with any information that may assist in locating the yacht or who may happen to see it is urged to contact the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Region 3) on 1465.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: High driver, Immigration visa racket, Phuket inmates deployed for flood relief || January 13
Health ministry sums up entry requirements for foreign visitors
High driver travels 10km at speed without front tire on Phuket road
Phuket woman with health issues found dead in smoke-filled car
Phuket officials warn against buying fake driving licenses online
TAT targets B2.38trn in tourism revenue for 2023
Immigration officers linked to triad visa racket
Cambodian nabbed for peddling e-cigarettes
Putin signals impatience over Ukraine war in commander switch
Free COVID tests for ill visitors, says Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Woman revived on Patong Beach, Draft liquor regulations approved, Phuket Grand Run || January 12
Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates
No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC
Guns, drugs seized in police anti-crime blitz
Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

 

Phuket community
No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

Yes Kurt, time to get prepared. As those Chinese tourists will come with their deadly virus,you bett...(Read More)

Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

@Kurt How about the Thai diver who lost his life trying to rescue those kids ? Are your memories a...(Read More)

No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

Kurt - as Harald would tell you if you would only listen, all those chinese hospitals and crematoria...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

Actually it is quite unethical and thick skinned to announce , with a governor ceremony, that prison...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

Use prisoners, clean drains, starting with Governor's ceremony, a shamefull plain modern slavery...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

I find the use of the word 'dredging' highly amusing. Dredging involves using heavy machiner...(Read More)

Phuket Grand Run 2023 confirmed

That is good. Finally some good news. Health and beauty is the Phuket way....(Read More)

No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

how is giving advice to infectedsuspected to be infected person would prevent them from infecting al...(Read More)

Guns, drugs seized in police anti-crime blitz

Haha. I read it wrong. Thought it said 'drugs and guns seized from police anti crime blitz'....(Read More)

Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

only 1 person can administer CPR at a given time. Pretty obvious that the foreigner (Farang as you c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket

 