Appeal to find missing Phuket man, 43, last seen heading to cockfight

PHUKET: Officials at the Damrongdhama Center of Phuket (Phuket Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) have posted an appeal in the hope of locating a 43-year-old Phuket man who has been missing for more than a month.

Safety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 20 January 2021, 09:48AM

Mr Naruenat has not been seen snice heading to a cockfight in Kathu on Dec 20. Image: PR Phuket

The missing person report filed with police.

Phuket resident Vas Luelan notified the Phuket Ombudsman’s Office on Dec 31 that his son, Naruenat Luelan, had not been seen since Dec 20.

Mr Vas had reported his son missing with the Phuket City Police, but his son remained missing.

Mr Naruenat left a house in Soi King Kaew, Rassada, on his red Honda Wave samlor (motorbike with sidecar) to sell pork and shellfish at a cockfight venue and the surrounding area in Kathu, as he did normally, Mr Vas told Lt Col Udom Phetcharat when reporting his son missing to police.

Mr Naruenat did not return home.

“I am worried about him. The cockfight normally closes at about 8pm,” Mr Vas said.

“I have no idea where he may be. There has been no telephone contact at all. I worry he might be in danger,” Mr Vas explained.

Mr Naruenat’s motorbike bears a licence plate with the number “661 Phuket”.

Any persons who believe they have information that may help locate Mr Naruenat are urged to call Mr Naruenat’s father at 086-6859768 or his mother at 091-0756873.

