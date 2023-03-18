Appeal to find missing Danish man

PHUKET: A concerned daughter is calling for any information that leads to finding her father, Sven Erik Johannessen, who has been missing in Phuket since last Saturday (Mar 11).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 March 2023, 10:22AM

MISSING: Sven Erik Johannessen. Photo: Supplied

Tourist Police have been notified and local police are looking for him, explained Ditte Johannessen.

“We talk almost every day and he sends me pictures of his day. He is reported missing to the Danish police, Danish embassy, Thai embassy in Denmark and lots of local Danish people are looking for him,” she said.

His disappearance has already been reported in Danish media, she added.

“He has a heart condition and needs medicine every day. He arrived in Phuket on March 1 but we don’t know his hotel,” Ms Johannessen said.

Mr Johannessen is 65 years old. He is 189cm tall and of fair complexion. It is not known what clothes he may be wearing at this time.

Any persons who believe they have seen Mr Johannessen are urged to contact local police or call the Tourist Police hotline 1155.

Alternatively his daughter DitteJohannessen can be contacted by email at dittejohannessen@hotmail.com or via her Facebook page.