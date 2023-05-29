Appeal made for Aussie at risk of losing lower leg

PHUKET: Skyrocketing medical expenses is the reason an appeal is being made for a 28-year-old Australian fighter, Timothy Schultz, who is now fighting an infection on his left leg that has posed a threat to his life.



By The Phuket News

Monday 29 May 2023, 05:36PM

Photo: Timothy Schultz MyCause fundraising page

Mr Schultz, a native of Queensland, arrived in Thailand several weeks ago to train at some of the island’s gyms. However, this all changed last Monday (May 22) when he was admitted to Thalang Hospital with what appeared to be swelling of his left foot.

Within hours, doctors revealed that a severe bacterial infection had rapidly spread throughout his lower left leg. Doctors mentioned that amputation was a possibility, and while Mr Schultz has moved to Dibuk Hospital in order to get care from different medical experts, the infection has only become worse.

"Tim’s lost almost all the skin from his shin down to his foot on the upper side. The infection in his lower leg is clearing, but has moved further up his leg to his knee," wrote Matt Lee-Manwar, a friend of Tim who has been helping him share updated on his condition.

"The infection has led to a dangerous decline in my blood pressure and blood oxygen levels, posing an imminent threat to my life," he wrote on a fundraising page to help gather donations to cover the spiraling medical costs.

"The medical bills associated with this emergency have left me financially drained, leaving me unable to afford the essential care and procedures I urgently require," he said.

Support has been coming in from the combat sports community on the island and abroad, as well as Mr Schultz’s friends and family members. At the time of this writing, money raised has totaled just under AUS$20,000, though the cost continues to rise as Mr Schultz is receiving ongoing treatment at Dibuk Hospital in Chalong.

Mr Schultz is using his Instagram page to provide updates on his condition, accompanied by images of the severity of the injury. There are now discussions about possibly flying Tim back to Australia to receive treatment in his home country, which would cost an additional AUD$55,000.