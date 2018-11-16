THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Appeal Court fines zero-dollar tour operators B500k

BANGKOK: The Appeal Court has partially overturned a lower court’s decision and fined three defendants B500,000 each while acquitting 10 other suspects in the zero-dollar tour case.

tourismChineseeconomicscrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 16 November 2018, 09:21AM

Wasurat Rojrungrangsi (left) and his sister Saithip hold a press conference after they were acquitted in a zero-dollar tour court case in September last year. The Appeal Court upheld the acquittal for them, their parents and their companies on Thursday while fining three other defendants. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Wasurat Rojrungrangsi (left) and his sister Saithip hold a press conference after they were acquitted in a zero-dollar tour court case in September last year. The Appeal Court upheld the acquittal for them, their parents and their companies on Thursday while fining three other defendants. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The Court of the First Instance acquitted all 13 defendants in August last year for insufficient evidence.

The three defendants who were fined are Somkiat Khongcharoen, 59, Thawal Jaemchokechai, 61, and Winit Chantharamanee, 71, who are directors of Fuan Travel Co Ltd.

The Appeal Court found them guilty of luring foreign tourists with cheap fees and later making a profit by bringing them to buy products at inflated prices.

By offering zero-dollar tour service, they took advantage of tourists and tarnished the Thai tourism industry, the court said.

The Appeal Court based the ruling on the testimonies of executives of the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Department of Tourism.

Meanwhile, the Appeal Court acquitted:

- Nisa Rojrungrangsi, 63, Managing Director of Royal Gems International Co, Thai Herb Co, Bangkok Handicraft Centre Co and Royal Paradise Co;

- her husband Thongchai, 62;

- their son Wasurat, 28, Managing Director of OA Transport;

- and their daughter Saithip, 37, Director of Baan Kanom Thongthip.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

Their six companies, which run transport and retail businesses were also defendants in the case.

The Appeal Court ruled that the 10 other defendants did not run tourism businesses but only leased buses to tour firms or sold foods and products. In addition, the tourists never complained the defendants took advantage of them, the court ruled.

Public prosecutors filed the case in October 2016, charging them with illegal association, money laundering, operating tourism services for free which may cause damage to the tourism industry, taking advantage of tourists and operating tourism services without permission.

They said all the defendants colluded with one another in bringing inbound tourists through cheap tour packages so they could buy products at exorbitant prices from shops in their network from March 24 to Aug 31, 2016.

The prosecutors estimated damage from the alleged crime at B98 million.

All of the defendants denied the charges.

It is unclear whether the prosecutors will appeal the ruling.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 16 November 2018 - 11:23:48 

When will be the court case about "taking advantage of foreign tourists by thai government" with dual pricing national parks? Foreign tourists pay 10 times more than thai.  And the grand palace in BKK, toreign tourists pay 500 thb, Thai pay nothing!  Very bad and damaging for Thailand 's tourist image.

Kurt | 16 November 2018 - 11:17:05 

Make my day with this story. Many acquitted, just a few fined, B500K only! Guess just for thai face saving . I write 'only', as we read  "Estimated damaged from the alleged 'crime' B98 million". Than a 500K fine is peanuts! Good business, great deal! Deductible from tax paying as well?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese ‘zero-dollar’ tour operators acquitted
Police seize 2,155 buses, B4.7bn in zero-dollar Chinese tour network raid
Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs
Foreign tour guides under fire
Phuket Chinese tour group seized assets sell-off raises B200mn
Zero-dollar clampdown hits arrivals
Phuket Chinese nominee tour network added to government ‘blacklist’
That was 2015! Looking back at the best-read stories of last year
Scams still mar Phuket tourism
Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran
VAT refund up to B20k for Chinese New Year
Phuket tourism dodges ‘Chinese hit’, Vice Governor told
Visitor numbers down in Oct as Chinese stay away
Thai AirAsia flies into red as Chinese travellers decline
In the Red: Phuket tourism industry plays down Chinese fall impact

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
Go Air
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket

 