App ABCs: Powerful personal assistant apps

We all know that there is only so much that can be done in 24 hours. Time is precious and we should not be wasting our time on tasks that can be done by someone else.

Amy Bensema

Saturday 9 June 2018, 02:00PM

Cortana is Microsoft’s personal assistant software offering. Photo: PXHere

The best way to stay on top of your busy life and the many tasks at hand is to streamline everything that you can. While most people do not have a personal assistant in their day-to-day lives, many people do need one. Therefore, if you are not in the position to outsource but desperately need some help, these powerful personal assistant apps are worth checking out.

 

Google Assistant

Google Assistant is no doubt the best assistant for Android. Developed by Google, the assistant is made available for almost all Android phones. It can help you with making calls, sending texts, emails, setting alarms and reminders, navigating places, web search, weather reports, news updates and more. Google assistant is fun and entertaining too. You can play games, ask for fun facts, to take selfies, play music and many more activities. Available for free on Android and iOS.

 

Cortana

Cortana is a very advanced personal assistant from Microsoft. It can carry out some things like letting you know when is the right time for you to go back home or leave for a meeting depending on the traffic as well as the weather condition. It’s always ready to answer your queries instantly.
And if you want to spend some time playing around with it, the personal assistant will thoroughly entertain you with its witty answers. The best thing about Cortana is that it becomes even smarter once it knows your preferences. Available for free on Android and iOS.

 

Lyra Virtual Assistant

Lyra is your mobile virtual assistant. She can manage your calendar, update you with the latest news, give directions, assist with notes and handle a number of administrative tasks on a daily basis as long as she’s told. Do you know what else is great about Lyra? She can also tell jokes! Available for free on Android and iOS.

 

Hound


A fast and accurate independent voice assistant, Hound is great for dealing with daily tasks. The app excels at booking hotels, sending messages, delivering the daily news and even playing your favourite music. Hound recognises your natural voice and can even manage planning a night out or calculating numbers. It is a great voice assistant for those who are always busy and on the go. Available for free on Android and iOS.

24me

If you are looking to get organised, 24me is a smart personal assistant app that is up for the task. It puts all of your notes, tasks, calendars and tasks together in one app so that they can be more easily managed. 24me is also capable of paying bills, receiving smart alerts, adding notes, tasks and meetings by using your emails or voice. Available for free on Android and iOS.

 

Accompany

If you attend or chair a lot of meetings, Accompany is a great app for you. The app is unique in that it has one of the most extensive databases of senior decision makers in the world, which it will use to brief you for upcoming meetings. Accompany is efficient in that it saves hours of time in preparing for a meeting as it has a wealth of information literally at your fingertips. Available for free on Android and iOS.

 

Trove

Trove is a wonderful app for when it comes to email management. Formerly known as Notion, it is an AI-powered assistant that de-clutters your inbox as well as finds the most important connections. Trove also singles out unanswered emails, provides insights, statistics and plenty more through its variety of exclusive features. Available for free on Android and iOS.

 

Butleroy

Butleroy is a very cool app. Essentially, the app functions as a calendar assistant with the sole purpose of helping you maintain a healthy work-life balance. Butleroy helps schedule appointments in an efficient manner and can also block out time slots for things that matter in your personal life. The app can also connect to various platforms to help manage your digital life as well, including making dinner reservations. Available for free on Android and iOS.

 

 

Be the first to comment.

