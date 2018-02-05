The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Apollo travel group honours Thailand winners at Phuket event

PHUKET: The Apollo Travel Group this week honoured its Customer Choice 2017 award winners with a special event last Tuesday (Jan 30) held at the Katathani Phuket Beach Resort on Phuket’s southwest coast.

Press Release

Monday 5 February 2018, 09:57AM

PHUKET: The Apollo Travel Group honoured its Customer Choice 2017 award winners with a special event held at the Katathani Phuket Beach Resort on Phuket’s southwest coast last Tuesday (Jan 30).
The Apollo Travel Group, which operates as part of the German travel giant DER Touristik, consists of Apollo in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland and the airline Novair.

The Apollo Travel Group, which operates as part of the German travel giant DER Touristik, consists of Apollo in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland and the airline Novair.

Specialist travel organisations Golf Plaisir, Lime Travel, X Travel and the sports hotel Playitas at Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands also belong to the Nordic business.

The Apollo Travel Group have about 900 employees and about one million travellers to destinations all over the world.

The Customer Choice Awards are based purely on rankings given by guests who stay the company’s resorts. The special event on Tuesday was held commemorate the award winners in Thailand for the “Winter 2016-2017” travel season.

In the Phuket Awards, the Thanyapura Sport Hotel won a Silver Award in “4-star” Category with a score of 8.9, while the Horizon Karon Beach Resort won a Bronze Award in the same category with a score of 8.8.

The Baan Karonburi Resort won a Silver Award in the 3.5-star category with a gust score of 8.1

cachet resort dewa phuket

Also winning a Silver Award with a score of 8.1 was the Orchidacea Resort in the “3-star” category.

In the Khao Lak Awards, the Ramada Resort Khao Lak won the prestigious Gold Award in the “5-star” category with an impressive score of 8.9, while in the same category the Sentido Graceland Khao Lak Resort & Spa won a Silver Award with a score of 8.3.

In the Khao Lak Awards “4.5-star” category, the Manathai Khao Lak won a Gold Award with a score of 8.9, while La Flora Khao Lak Resort & Spa won Silver with score of 8.8 and the The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani won Bronze with a score of 8.5.

In the Khao Lak “3.5” category, The Leaf Oceanside by Katathani won a Gold Award with a score of 8.6, followed by the Fanari Khao Lak Resort – Courtyard, which on a Silver Award with 8.1.

In the Koh Kho Khao Award “4” category, for the island of Koh Kho Khao in Takua Pa District off the coast of Phang Nga, north of Phuket, The Sunset Beach Resort won a Gold Award with an impressive guest score of 9.2.

 

 
