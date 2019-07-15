THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Aperitivo Italiano With Urbani Truffle products

Aperitivo Italiano With Urbani Truffle products

Start From: Saturday 20 July 2019, 06:30PM to Saturday 20 July 2019, 09:00PM

From 18.30 to 21.00 Bath 490+. Free flow of sparking beverages with pass around Cicchettis (Italian tapas).

Person : Ristorante Italiano L’Opera
Address : Ristorante Italiano L’Opera
Phone : 076 271 430/095 468 2248

 

