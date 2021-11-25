BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Start From: Friday 26 November 2021, 05:30PM to Friday 26 November 2021, 10:00PM

On Friday, 26th November, 5.30 pm at Reflections 4 Amazing beverages from Garda Lake and Slovenia 3 Venetian beverages prepared by mixologist Philipe Augustin Accompanied by a selection of ‘spunciotti’ (small bites passed around) THB 650 net per person. Participants receive a 10% discount from the a la carte menu at Rock Salt and Cosmo for dinner after the event. Special flights of wine at half price are offered as well. Reservation is preferred. Please contact us under 076 380 200, fbreservation@thenaiharn.com or our social media channels. ALCOHOL MAY BE A HEALTH HAZARD!

Person : The Nai Harn
Address : The Nai Harn
Phone : 076 380 200

 

