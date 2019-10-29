THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

AoT told to halve landing fees to lure more flights

AoT told to halve landing fees to lure more flights

BANGKOK: The Transport Ministry has ordered Airports of Thailand (AoT) to halve its landing and parking charges at all airports under its management in a bid to attract more charter flights for the upcoming tourist high season, which is due to start in three months.

economicstransporttourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 29 October 2019, 09:34AM

At present, aircraft landing fees vary from B10,000-60,000 depending on the size of the aircraft, while parking fees start from B880 per 24-hour block. Photo: The Phuket News / file

At present, aircraft landing fees vary from B10,000-60,000 depending on the size of the aircraft, while parking fees start from B880 per 24-hour block. Photo: The Phuket News / file

“The ‘sale’ should help boost tourism, especially in smaller cities, because this 50% discount will apply to all charter flights arriving and departing from all AoT airports across the country,” said Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Monday (Oct 28).

At present, aircraft landing fees vary from B10,000-60,000 depending on the size of the aircraft, while parking fees start from B880 per 24-hour block.

Mr Saksayam said the policy is aimed to attract more seasonal flights from Eastern Europe and China, sources of increasing arrivals.

“We could get more charter flights in if our airports can free up more space,” said Mr Saksayam.

At present, the airports of Suvarnabhumi (100) and Don Mueang (80) can handle 180 charter flights a day. The minister said the policy will also encourage airlines to re-route their flights to other airports to take advantage of the lower fees. He said that the main international gateways – Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Hat Yai – have already exceeded their passenger handling capacity by about 40%.

As such, the minister also asked AoT to slap higher fines for abrupt cancellations of landing and parking slots at AoT-managed airports.

QSI International School Phuket

“The current slot cancellation rate is about 20%, which is higher than the standard,” he said.

Under the new policy, AoT will confiscate half of the deposit paid by airlines to reserve a landing slot, which will help offset the losses caused by sudden cancellations.

Mr Saksayam also dismissed reports that Mae Fah Luang airport in Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airport in Songkhla will be closed due to heavy losses.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outages to hit Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay
Man dies in plunge from roof after ransacking apartment
Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang wins two major honours at 2019 Haute Grandeur Global Awards
Brit ram raider, Aussie Hell’s Angel arrested in Chon Buri
Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach
120 FFP members quit, including failed polls candidates
Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai
ONWR Chief orders fast action to avoid Phuket water shortages
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration talks loophole? Airport 2, in Phang Nga! Trafficking, beating boys! || October 28
Phuket readies for Loy Krathong
Vietnam Airlines daily direct flights from Ho Chi Minh land in Phuket
Phuket FantaSea to open B5bn ‘Carnival Magic’ theme park
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
Toon Bodyslam’s hospital charity run raises B36mn
Meat-hauling pickup slams into power pole

 

Phuket community
Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

....that can go & shove that word "Sustain, sustainable" right up their clacker !!! GR...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

The fishermen & farmers are the Lifeblood of The Kingdom Of Thailand. These fishermen have done ...(Read More)

Phuket FantaSea to open B5bn ‘Carnival Magic’ theme park

..."and is ability to facilitate tourists within Phuket's existing infrastructure ".. ...(Read More)

Blacklisted Belarusian, Pakistani arrested in Phuket, deported

Over stays, over stays, by people who don't care about any Immigration TM forms, regardless numb...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

What a bunch of Thai "professionals"....(Read More)

Meat-hauling pickup slams into power pole

Disgusting to see how 'fresh' meat get transported. Are there no thai sanitation laws requir...(Read More)

Meat-hauling pickup slams into power pole

Seen the impact I guess high speed and falling asleep don't go well together. Luckily there was ...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

I still can not discover the essential difference between a A-Visa and a A-O Visa for retirees. One...(Read More)

Deputy PM makes push for ‘Phuket Airport No 2’, in Phang Nga

Is there already a Marketing Analyse report/study or there will be 5.5 million passengers, or more, ...(Read More)

Deputy PM makes push for ‘Phuket Airport No 2’, in Phang Nga

Fantasy plans for unneeded- or non priority plans are great plans. The higher the budgets the higher...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
La Boucherie