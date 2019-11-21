THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

AoT gives B42bn Suvarnabhumi airport expansion green light

AoT gives B42bn Suvarnabhumi airport expansion green light

BANGKOK: The Airports of Thailand (AoT) board has officially given the green light to the controversial northern expansion plan of Suvarnabhumi airport and the B42-billion project will be forwarded to Cabinet for approval, said AoT President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn.

tourismtransportconstructioneconomics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 November 2019, 09:49AM

Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Bangkok Post

Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Bangkok Post

Mr Nitinai announced yesterday (Nov 20) that the board had decided to back the project and to submit it to the Transport Ministry, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, and Cabinet for consideration.

He said AoT had conducted everything with transparency in proposing the expansion after taking into account input from all sides, including the stakeholders of Suvarnabhumi airport, passengers and international aviation organisations.

All parties agreed that the airport master plan can be modified and gave their endorsement to the project which would relieve congestion at the country’s main airport.

The proposed northern expansion has drawn flak from experts who alleged it was poorly designed and would do little to alleviate overcapacity at Suvarnabhumi.

The experts insisted a new terminal should be built to the south of the airport instead of expanding the existing terminal, as stipulated by the master plan.

The northern zone where the expansion is earmarked is not suited to handle additional facilities, they added.

They reasoned that a southern terminal would provide more room to cope with growing passenger traffic over the long run and be more easily accessible.

However, Mr Nitinai, who has staunchly supported the expansion, said yesterday that the project would be able to accommodate up to 40 million additional passengers a year.

The Sunday Brunch Club

Building the expansion is expected to take three to four years, and it will be equipped with 14 new aerobridges for aircraft serving long-haul flights.

Mr Nitinai added the project also includes two Automated People Mover (APM) systems.

The APM would provide convenience for people connecting from the main terminal to the north expansion and the City Garden building.

Responding to criticism, Mr Nitinai said the AoT has not ruled out building a southern terminal. In fact, he said, the south terminal has been incorporated into the airport expansion plan to be undertaken from 2025 to 2030.

The plan, which also involves constructing a fourth runway, would push the airport’s handling capacity up to 150 million passengers per year and 120 flights an hour, according to the AoT president.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Earthquake shakes Thai-Lao border, sways Bangkok high-rises
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: EC denies Thanathorn claim :| - November 19
Thanathorn disqualified as MP
Drug suspect back in custody after escape through toilet window
Marine and lifestyle on display at 8th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system
Five-metre python caught in Wichit, residents worry over missing cats
EC denies ‘rushing’ Thanathorn case
Elderly woman sues daughter, bank for theft of B250mn
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Husband flees wife with their winning lottery ticket |:| November 19
Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
Phuket driver ploughs through speed-limit sign while picking up phone
Phuket to host Thailand Travel Mart 2020
Private hospital fees on cusp of public disclosure

 

Phuket community
Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital

Obeying traffic laws saves lives.A very clever conclusion.Who would have thought it ?But actually it...(Read More)

Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital

@R. Believe it or not,but people die,even in hospitals !...(Read More)

Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital

No need to investigate further with Insp K on the case....(Read More)

Phuket driver ploughs through speed-limit sign while picking up phone

Sorry to hear that this reckless ass walked away unscathed. As a result, no lesson will be learned,...(Read More)

Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital

The continued death toll of drowning tourists sends a clear international message that Phuket offici...(Read More)

Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital

Seems like the hospital of death, doesn't this make it 3, in a week, at the same hospital, under...(Read More)

Phuket driver ploughs through speed-limit sign while picking up phone

And this are the idiots you unexpected can 'meet' when you just drive on Phuket roads. You n...(Read More)

Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital

When all road users on Phuket, regardless thai or foreigner, obey traffic laws, speed advices, and s...(Read More)

Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital

A typical thai road situation. Truck driving to much at middle of the road, not respecting the yello...(Read More)

Husband flees wife with their winning lottery ticket

Funny story, Lovely! Joke of the day: " Go to Court"! Hahaha....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Football
Naka Yai Island Beach House
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential