AoT confirms reported death at Phuket airport is ‘fake news’

PHUKET: The Airports of Thailand management team operating Phuket International Airport (AoT Phuket) has dismissed a post that surfaced on social media suggesting a person had died of the COVID-19 coronavirus at the airport.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 March 2020, 05:46PM

A screen shot from the video posted on social media yesterday (Mar 17) claiming a death had occurred at Phuket airport. AoT dismissed the claim as fake news. Photo: Phuket International Airport HKT Facebook page

In the post, video footage showed a person being wheeled out of the airport and loaded into an ambulance. The video had a man’s voice, who can be assumed as the recorder, saying “found one more! One more death!”

Another man, wearing a blue shirt similar to a taxi driver uniform, then appears on screen stating, “one was being wheeled, and one more was already in the ambulance.”

AoT Phuket did not confirm either who had made the video or when it was posted exactly, declining to disclose specific details when asked.

They did, however, clarify that the video footage was of on-site medical staff from Thaksin Hospital at the airport escorting an injured passenger to an ambulance and then onto his flight yesterday (Mar 17).

It appears the section of footage that appeared in the online clip was when the passenger was being helped into the ambulance from the terminal.

AoT confirmed that at 10:50am an officer was alerted by airline staff that a passenger, due to take Aeroflot flight SU 275 from Phuket to Moscow, was experiencing mobility difficulties due to a broken leg and needed assistance.

The passenger was asked to lay on a bed and taken to the exit of the terminal before being wheeled into an ambulance that arrived around 11:20am.

The medical staff examined him, shared the health report with the airport doctor who then conducted an additional test. It transpired the passenger had a normal pulse, normal breathing, and a good amount of oxygen in his blood and was passed fit to proceed to his flight.

At 11:25am, the ambulance parked beside the airplane on the runway and the passenger was helped onto the plane.

AoT also confirmed that “the passenger did not have any symptoms to show he was infected with COVID-19” and reiterated that staff at the airport are still working on screening everyone coming in and out of the terminals all the time, in order to ensure the highest standards of health and safety.

They concluded by requesting people stop creating and sharing fake news and anyone caught doing so will be punished according to the Computer Crime Act.