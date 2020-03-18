Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

AoT confirms reported death at Phuket airport is ‘fake news’

AoT confirms reported death at Phuket airport is ‘fake news’

PHUKET: The Airports of Thailand management team operating Phuket International Airport (AoT Phuket) has dismissed a post that surfaced on social media suggesting a person had died of the COVID-19 coronavirus at the airport.

Russiantourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 March 2020, 05:46PM

A screen shot from the video posted on social media yesterday (Mar 17) claiming a death had occurred at Phuket airport. AoT dismissed the claim as fake news. Photo: Phuket International Airport HKT Facebook page

A screen shot from the video posted on social media yesterday (Mar 17) claiming a death had occurred at Phuket airport. AoT dismissed the claim as fake news. Photo: Phuket International Airport HKT Facebook page

In the post, video footage showed a person being wheeled out of the airport and loaded into an ambulance. The video had a man’s voice, who can be assumed as the recorder, saying “found one more! One more death!”

Another man, wearing a blue shirt similar to a taxi driver uniform, then appears on screen stating, “one was being wheeled, and one more was already in the ambulance.”

AoT Phuket did not confirm either who had made the video or when it was posted exactly, declining to disclose specific details when asked.

They did, however, clarify that the video footage was of on-site medical staff from Thaksin Hospital at the airport escorting an injured passenger to an ambulance and then onto his flight yesterday (Mar 17).

It appears the section of footage that appeared in the online clip was when the passenger was being helped into the ambulance from the terminal.

AoT confirmed that at 10:50am an officer was alerted by airline staff that a passenger, due to take Aeroflot flight SU 275 from Phuket to Moscow, was experiencing mobility difficulties due to a broken leg and needed assistance.

Diamond Resort Phuket

The passenger was asked to lay on a bed and taken to the exit of the terminal before being wheeled into an ambulance that arrived around 11:20am.

The medical staff examined him, shared the health report with the airport doctor who then conducted an additional test. It transpired the passenger had a normal pulse, normal breathing, and a good amount of oxygen in his blood and was passed fit to proceed to his flight.

At 11:25am, the ambulance parked beside the airplane on the runway and the passenger was helped onto the plane.

AoT also confirmed that “the passenger did not have any symptoms to show he was infected with COVID-19” and reiterated that staff at the airport are still working on screening everyone coming in and out of the terminals all the time, in order to ensure the highest standards of health and safety.

They concluded by requesting people stop creating and sharing fake news and anyone caught doing so will be punished according to the Computer Crime Act.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bangla gets a COVID hose-down
As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket bars, clubs closed? 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Thailand! Surin vendors return? || March 18
Main Phuket Town shrine robbed of B100k in cash donations
Man in Chalong arrested with 28kg of kratom
Frenchman who damaged coral to be fined minimum B100k, authorities say
Self-discipline essential as COVID-19 infections rise
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok
Court still awaiting additional evidence in speedboat collision case
Anzac Day services cancelled
Thais head home as Malaysia closes borders
Accor announces the signing of V Villas Phuket
COVID-19 rapid test kit ready for trials
Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days
Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

 

Phuket community
Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days

So if same logic applies then restaraunts will also close or is their scientific evidence that trans...(Read More)

Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days

When is a lockdown not a lockdown? When one is in Thailand of course!...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

"Entertainment venues including bars to close", "All sports venues, cinemas and massa...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Bigger venues yes. If Lumpini Boxing Stadium hadn't still been open after all self-respecting sp...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

B100k fine or a year in prison but killer taxi drivers roam free!...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

'Yet again we make an announcement but have not thought things through and cannot give specific ...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Overworked doctors abroad have no time and resources to check 'healthy' people on Coronaviru...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Just dumb for all the CORVID 19 panic. This is no more dangerous than the common flu. Let's ...(Read More)

Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine

I was laughing, reading that mr MaAnn doesn't know how much the fine is. Mr MaAnn know anything ...(Read More)

Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

Many walk-ins are not passengers, but just people who welcome arrivals or say good bye to departers....(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Health 360
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The LifeCo Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Singha
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 