Ao Sane Beach - The one you may have heard of, but never ventured to

You might not have heard of Ao Sane beach. I know people who live here who don’t know it, or they have heard of it, but have never been, or don’t know how to get there! Ao Sane beach is still a small, quiet beach and when I visited recently I felt like I’d gone back in time.

Community

By Jamie Monk

Tuesday 11 December 2018, 10:00AM

First time I went to Ao Sane was 2006 and it’s really not changed since then. The southwest corner of Phuket makes for a nice drive in a car or on a moped, there’s plenty to see in this area such as the Big Buddha, Karon Viewpoint, Phromthep Cape and plenty more. The roads are quiet here and the scenery is great even if the area is a lot more developed than it used to be.

Ao Sane Beach is not well known and is a little bit hidden. You need to get to the larger Nai Harn Beach, and at the north end of the beach follow the road that passes around the entrance to The Nai Harn Resort.

Then you have about another 600 meters of narrow, twisty cliff-side road before reaching a small parking area and a big sign saying ‘Ao-Sane Bungalow and Restaurant’. If you carry on straight you enter the Baan Krating Resort.

There’s space for lots of mopeds, but not so many cars. And I saw a couple of signs saying they will fine you and remove your vehicle if you block the road, so I guess there has been an issue in the past! You could also just park at Nai Harn, where there is more parking space, and walk about 1 kilometre from there to Ao Sane.

Then you walk down a steep concrete path for about 50 metres to the beach. Ao Sane is not big – the beach stretches only about 130 metres from end-to-end with granite rocks at either end, and some pretty big granite boulders on the beach and in the sea too. The view looking east towards Phromthep Cape and Ya Nui Beach is great.

At the east end of the beach there are some beach chairs in the shade. Not too many, and I am guessing you’ll need to pay to rent one. With the restaurant only a few steps away, this is a place you could easily sit for some hours and have a few holiday drinks interspersed with a swim or snorkel in the sea. I believe the snorkeling here is okay when the sea is calm.

The restaurant has plenty of tables, mostly in the shade. Looks pretty much like it did back in 2006. Nothing fancy, prices reasonable… maybe a bit more than I’d want to normally pay for Thai food. It’s all very quiet and relaxing. No loud music, no traffic noise, just the sound of the ocean. I had not planned more than a quick visit to take photos, but figured a beverage would be nice and why not have some lunch too.

Thai food prices were about B90-150. I went for fish and chips (B200) and it was a very good portion. And went very well with a cold drink in hand. I sat for nearly an hour enjoying life. I think a trip with the whole family will be on the cards soon – and then I can have more than one chilled one and let my wife drive (grin).

To the west side of the restaurant are a few bungalows, some looking better than others. The low season rate is B500 per night. Basic, but right on the beach with a restaurant next door. Deal? I am not sure where else in Phuket you can get a beachfront bungalow for that.

I need to spend a bit more time in this area. The nearby Nui Beach is on my list for a visit soon and Nai Harn Beach is very nice too. Rawai Beach has places to eat and you can hire boats out to nearby islands. One day I really should get to the restaurant at Bon Island.

Too much to see, too little free time.

Jamie Monk works at liveaboard dive specialists Sunrise Divers. For more information call: 084 626 4646 or visit: sunrise-divers.com.

You can read more about Phuket on Jamie’s Phuket Blog -

http://www.jamiesphuketblog.com/