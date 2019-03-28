THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
ANZAC post Dawn Service Drinks

Start From: Thursday 25 April 2019, 10:30AM to Thursday 25 April 2019, 11:00PM

Legends Sports Bar & Grill invites you to join them for post Dawn Service drinks from 10:30am. Free BBQ buffet and discounted prices all day. Legends Sports Bar & Grill - Soi Eden, Patong, across from IBIS Hotel.

Person : Scarfy
Address : Legends Sports Bar & Grill, Soi Eden Patong
Website :
http://www.facebook.com/LegendsSportsBarPatong/

 

