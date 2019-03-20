THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
ANZAC Day

Start From: Thursday 25 April 2019, 05:30AM to Thursday 25 April 2019, 09:00AM

Members of The Public are welcome to lay a wreath A light breakfast will be served afterwards. Please register your attendance by email: RSVP.Phuket@dfat.gov.au

Person : Australian Consulate-General Phuket, Thailand
Address : Phuket Yacht Club

 

