‘Anxious’ Saudi tourist steals jet-ski, rescued from Patong Bay

‘Anxious’ Saudi tourist steals jet-ski, rescued from Patong Bay

PHUKET: A Saudi tourist was rescued from the water about one kilometre from Patong Beach this afternoon (Feb 24) after he stole a jet-ski from an operator on the beach.

patongtourismSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 24 February 2023, 06:08PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Police were called to the beach at about 1pm. Arriving in force soon after were Patong Police officers led by Capt Sarawut Phuttaphonphiban along with Phuket Tourist Police officers, tourism officials from the Phuket Tourist Assistance Center and even a rescue team from the Kusoldharm Foundation.

A Patong lifeguard informed the officers that a tourist had taken off on the jet-ski after he had an argument with a jet-ski rental operator on the beach.

The man, later identified as “Mr Abdullah”, had jumped off the jet-ski he had taken and was treading water about a kilometre from the beach.

Jet-ski operators went out in force on three jet-skis to recover Mr Abdullah and the ‘borrowed’ jet-ski, but they returned saying that he had refused help and chose to keep treading water.

Mr Abdullah continued treading water for about half an hour before “rescuers” returned to bring him back to shore on a jet-ski. Apparently Mr Abdullah’s hands were tied during the journey back to the beach to prevent him from further endangering himself or others.

Once ashore, Mr Abdullah was rushed to Patong Hospital as he was apparently in a state of exhaustion, though he remained conscious for the journey to the hospital.

Local officers at the scene said Mr Abdullah was speaking incomprehensibly and appeared to be in a state of anxiety.

At last report Mr Abdullah remained under care at Patong Hospital while officers continued their investigation into the incident.

