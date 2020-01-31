THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Anutin urges Chinese visa chop, health of Thais ‘most important priority’

Anutin urges Chinese visa chop, health of Thais ‘most important priority’

THAILAND: Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said that he will ask the government to consider scrapping visas-on-arrival for Chinese travellers in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus.

healthtourismChinesedeathdisasters
By Bangkok Post

Friday 31 January 2020, 09:38AM

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he prioritises the health of Thais. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he prioritises the health of Thais. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

“The health of Thais is the most important priority,” said Mr Anutin, who chairs the newly-appointed national committee assigned to tackle and prevent the spread of the disease.

Mr Anutin added the government is ready to send an aircraft to bring Thais in Wuhan back home immediately if and when it is given the green light by Chinese authorities. So far, there have been no reports that Thais in Wuhan have been infected with the virus, Mr Anutin said, adding the committee will be briefed on the latest situation at a meeting today (Jan 31).

Tanarak Plipat, the deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, said that it is hard to say whether and when the severity of the virus outbreak in China will ease because Chinese authorities are focusing on those with severe symptoms and are not monitoring those patients who show mild symptoms or have no symptoms.

The number of cases with mild symptoms or without any symptoms in China remains unclear, Dr Tanarak said. When asked how long the monitoring of the outbreak will continue, Dr Tanarak said that in cases of flu outbreaks, it could take six to nine months.

Since the coronavirus just broke out in China this month and the spread of the disease is still ongoing, it may take a long time before the situation in China improves, Dr Tanarak said, adding it is important to slow down the spread of the virus or hospitals will have to deal with more patients than they can handle.

Meanwhile, another coronavirus-infected patient has been cleared, discharged and sent back to China, bringing the total number of cleared patients to six. Sopon Iamsirithaworn, director of the general communicable diseases bureau at the Disease Control Department, said 14 cases of coronavirus infections had been detected in Thailand as of noon yesterday (Jan 30).

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

All those infected are believed to have contracted the disease abroad and are being treated at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi, he said. Six of the 14 patients were treated and discharged yesterday. However, the other eight remain in hospital, Dr Sopon said.

He insisted no one had contracted the virus in Thailand. Between Jan 3 and Jan 29, a total of 202 people have been sent for observation. Of them, 31 were found to have suspicious symptoms at airport screenings while the remaining 171 sought treatment voluntarily. Doctors have allowed 67 of them to return home as they were found to be suffering from the influenza virus, he said.

Regarding rumours that two taxi drivers were infected with the coronavirus, the department chief said the pair, who were among the 202 people under observation, sought treatment two days ago after they came down with a fever and respiratory symptoms. However, the doctor said their conditions were not severe.

Results of lab tests on the 202 patients, conducted by the Department of Medical Service and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, are expected to be known within two days, Dr Sopon said. In Phuket, 10 patients were waiting for the results of coronavirus tests. However, to date no infections have been detected.

Chalermpong Sukhonthapol, director of state-owned Vachiraphuket Hospital in Phuket, said yesterday that since Jan 5, local health officials have found 23 people with suspicious symptoms but 13 of them have already been cleared. The other 10, who are all Chinese nationals, are being monitored at Vachiraphuket, Patong, Thalang and two other hospitals.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Local election date still not confirmed but PEC told to start planning
Two held for sharing fake news on coronavirus
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Three new tourists in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan virus under observation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coronavirus vaccine could take a year? Patong Beach goers checked! || January 30
Stranded in Wuhan: foreigners raise call for help in virus epicentre
Electricity outage to hit Kata-Karon
Soi Dog urges against Krabi mass stray roundup after American boy, 7, attacked
Chinese coronavirus affecting Phuket tourism
Australia heatwave renews bushfire worries
Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach
Euro MPs set seal on Brexit in emotional vote
China virus death toll rises to 170, WHO calls world to action
B178m for extra sleeping levels in crowded prison cells
Doctor debunks viral post claiming Wuhan coronavirus death at Phuket airport

 

Phuket community
Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Singapore confirmed having now 13 coronavirus patients....(Read More)

China virus death toll rises to 170, WHO calls world to action

@ Foot, admitting failing will happen ame way just as Phuket Governor not admits Phuket has a water...(Read More)

Soi Dog urges against Krabi mass stray roundup after American boy, 7, attacked

...This is a weak argument. Face the truth; dogs are NOT an endangered species. Stray dogs in shelte...(Read More)

Soi Dog urges against Krabi mass stray roundup after American boy, 7, attacked

The 90% reduction figure is untrue and ludicrous. Stray dogs are treated more humanely than the thou...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

I noticed at my local beach and on a tour boat this week that masks and snorkels where being hired. ...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

Can only wait for Jor, Dek, and their bedmates, to agree that there is no shortage, it will make gre...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

"No water shortage" I think there are only a very few, some who comment here, who might be...(Read More)

Thais in Wuhan living under shadow of deadly virus

Thai not yet picked up by plane, as other nations have done/do? I start to think that the Governme...(Read More)

Coronavirus outbreak possible in major tourist centres

Possible???? Better say: Sure on Phuket. The weekly many thousands cruise vessel passengers/crew,...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

International Press + CNN: Cruise vessel Costa Meralda met 7000 passengers/crew being held/docked in...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 