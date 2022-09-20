British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Anutin slams call to re-list cannabis as narcotic plant

Anutin slams call to re-list cannabis as narcotic plant

BANGKOK: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday (Sept 19) slammed the proposal to re-list some parts of the cannabis plant as a narcotic, saying there is no evidence of improper use of cannabis under existing laws as claimed by the policy’s critics.

Cannabishealth
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 20 September 2022, 09:29AM

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul holds a bottle of cannabis oil. Photo: Bangkok Post

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul holds a bottle of cannabis oil. Photo: Bangkok Post

He made the comment in response to a petition on Change.org signed by 1,363 doctors which called on the government to scrap the policy decriminalising cannabis use and possession, citing the lack of controls to prevent its recreational use and abuse by children and minors, reports the Bangkok Post.

Instead, Anutin said the ministry is willing to explain any concern expressed by the group. The minister pointed out that current rules on cannabis use are set up with medical users in mind.

“The law doesn’t support other uses beyond [medical use]. There are rules which prevent cannabis smoking in public, and sales are restricted to individuals over the age of 20,” he said.

Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER

“Re-listing cannabis [as a narcotic] is ridiculous, and we won’t do it because we have come so far. We haven’t seen any negative impact that is beyond our control.”

He expressed his confidence that the parliament won’t reject the ministry’s cannabis bill again once the lawmakers’ concerns are addressed.

On an unrelated note, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha, who accompanied Anutin, said he has no problems working with the Bhumjaithai leader. The Democrat politician said the party has yet to explain the reason for its objection to the cannabis bill.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

JohnC | 20 September 2022 - 10:25:08 

Stick to your guns K. Anutin. This is a good thing for Thailand and it's people. There will always be detractors with any new ideas or changes.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreigners vote in support of Patong 4am closing
Poor revenue outlook despite rising flights
Britain and the world bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II
Power outage to affect part of Chao Fa East Rd in Chalong
Power outage to affect Mai Khao area
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Road safety campaign launched || September 19
Chinese ‘call centre gangsters’ sought after woman’s death plunge
Khao Lak killer road claims another life
Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
Patong Police ordered to arrest Bangla drug dealer
Tourist injured in ATV accident
Could a blockchain-based digital government be the future for Singapore?
Plastic ban to be done in phases
Wat Ban Don celebrates tenth lunar month
Strong quake strikes Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami alert and typhoon warning

 

Phuket community
Chinese ‘call centre gangsters’ sought after woman’s death plunge

Here a good example how citizens who ask for help from RTP are turned away. Showing so clear that m...(Read More)

Patong Police ordered to arrest Bangla drug dealer

More and more it looks as 'public posting' force RTP to do their job in matters they choose ...(Read More)

Patong Police ordered to arrest Bangla drug dealer

Reading again: A Patong RTP Colonel who is the station manager had to be ORDERED to go after a well ...(Read More)

Anutin slams call to re-list cannabis as narcotic plant

Stick to your guns K. Anutin. This is a good thing for Thailand and it's people. There will alwa...(Read More)

Chinese ‘call centre gangsters’ sought after woman’s death plunge

Amazing how many "fell" to their deaths in Thailand. But no matter how suspicious the deat...(Read More)

Khao Lak killer road claims another life

That road has always been dangerous, sadly widening and improving it has turned it in to a race trac...(Read More)

Patong Police ordered to arrest Bangla drug dealer

Every day Thailand looks worse as a choice of tourist destination to visit with instances like this ...(Read More)

Tourist injured in ATV accident

Poolie talks 'around' reality. 1: If? If?, What if not driving slowly? :2 Learning driving, ...(Read More)

Chinese ‘call centre gangsters’ sought after woman’s death plunge

the usual day to day story in this jungle ...lol...(Read More)

Fanatics swarm to stores for iPhone 14

Sheep with more money than sense!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BDO Phuket

 