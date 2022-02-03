Anutin says no legal obligations for people to wear face masks

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that there are no laws forcing people to wear face masks, but he also sought cooperation from all parties, including Thai citizens and overseas tourists, in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Concerning warnings from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) that people might be fined for not wearing a face mask, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that the Ministry of Public Health and related agencies have not reported this and the matter is still under consideration, reported state news agency NNT.

Anutin stated that the suggestion is beneficial as the most effective prevention protocol, but it should first be evaluated by all parties, emphasizing that enforcement is unnecessary if everyone cooperates in adhering to the prevention measures, the report said.

“He is concerned, however, about some international tourists who do not wear face masks while in Thailand and stated that the ministry will discuss the problem with the CCSA..

“He understands that the practice may not be used in other countries, but he encourages them [the tourists] to comply with the country’s public health regulations,” the report added.

When asked if stricter measures would be enforced if infection cases reached 10,000, Anutin responded that the situation is still within the Department of Disease Control’s epidemiological scenarios, with severe cases not increasing and more people getting vaccinated, and that adjustments will not be made at this time.

Nonetheless, he asked all parties to be cautious and work together to prevent and contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.