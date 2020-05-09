Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

THAILAND: The health minister has proposed China and South Korea be removed from the government’s list of dangerous disease zones, but visitors from there would still be subject to strict health controls.

A cleaner sanitizes seats at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, ready for a domestic flight. But the government continues to ban new foreign visitors. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

The government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had approved in principle the removal of the two countries from the list, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday (May 8).

He did not know when the announcement would be made.

Mr Anutin allayed concerns that visitors from these areas could bring the disease with them.

Visitors would still be screened, as required under the executive decree and the communicable disease law administering the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

“There are many checkpoints for our protection. Please do not be worried about the matter,” Mr Anutin said.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said Mr Anutin had proposed the removal of China and South Korea from the list. However, the CCSA had not given its final approval yet. Agreement on procedures was still pending, he said.

“Our measures remain the same. Inbound flights are limited. Visitors must have health certificates. If they visit now, they must be quarantined at a state facility for 14 days.

“Tourists would not enjoy making a visit with these measures in place. Today, travel is not liberalised. People can rest assured,” he said.