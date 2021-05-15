The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Anutin, Phiphat arrive in Phuket, assure July 1 reopening

Anutin, Phiphat arrive in Phuket, assure July 1 reopening

PHUKET: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul and Tourism & Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn in Phuket today (May 15) delivered a message of support from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirming that Phuket will open to fully vaccinated international tourists from July 1.

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccinehealthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 May 2021, 04:06PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul (left) and Tourism & Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul (left) and Tourism & Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Tourism & Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Tourism & Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

A full house at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

A full house at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

PPAO President Rewat Areerob at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

PPAO President Rewat Areerob at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

A full house at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

A full house at Phuket Provincial Hall today (May 15). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Speaking at a special meeting convened at Phuket Provincial Hall early this afternoon “to prepare for the opening of the ‘Phuket Sandbox 1 July’ policy”, Mr Anutin brought good tidings from Prime Minister Prayut, who did not attend today, despite the announcement yesterday evening.

Present to receive the message at Provincial Hall today were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, the island’s three Vice Governors, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) Rewat Areerob along with a hos tof officials from relevant dgovernment departments on the island as well as representatives from Phuket’s private sector.

“All stakeholders who are frontline warriors working to solve the problem of the COVID-19 epidemic situation have earned the goodwill and concern from General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who also believes that Phuket is ready to prepare for the opening of the Phuket Tourism Sandbox on July 1 for sure,” Mr Anutin said.

“Phuket will be a pilot province that will bring the economy back up. In the past, Phuket Province generated several hundreds of billions of baht of income for the country per year and Thailand relies heavily on tourism income.

“Phuket is therefore an outpost to revive the economy for whatever country the government can support [in receiving international tourists from]. The government is ready to act as soon as possible. This has been clearly proved, such as by the large number of vaccine doses that Phuket has been allocated to vaccinate the people in the area to cover all groups and be as safe as possible as the ‘Phuket Model’,” he added.

Mr Anutin reiterated that all people should be patient and persevere, saying that he believed that through vaccines “it will be game over”.

Thanyapura

“When the economy is good, everyone gets better, so use patience to believe that good things will follow,” he said.

As part of his visit, Mr Anutin is to hand over 100,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine ‘CoronaVac’ to Phuket officials in order to continue the mass-vaccination campaign on the island.

Another 100,000 doses are to arrive in Phuket on May 18, Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol explained yesterday (May 14).

Phuket officials are to receive the first delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine doses early next month, to be used to vaccinate people over 60 years of age and those suffering from serious medical conditions.

The mass-vaccination campaign will continue with the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccinations throughout May and June, inoculating some 440,000 people on the island in time for Phuket to reopen to selected international tourists from July 1, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 15 May 2021 - 16:46:33 

There are not many on these pictures who look so optimistic about July 1st.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Narrow escape for motorbike rider as car hits power pole, brings down high-voltage lines
Jab-booking app for foreigners coming soon
Electricity outage to hit Laguna area in Cherng Talay
Governor urges cooperation as COVID cases continue to climb
Govt readies to reopen skies
Real Estate Market in Phuket: Pros & Cons
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines on the way! Smart bus could replace light-rail project || May 14
Prayut coming to Phuket as July 1 reopening assured
Rapid test abandoned, only vaccinated or tested arrivals to enter Phuket
‘I am not a COVID-infected prostitute’, says Phuket woman
Expat launches campaign to support wife of noodle vendor shot by police
Phuket ‘smart bus’ considered to replace light rail, save B15.2bn
US lifts indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people
Vaccination walk-ins delayed
Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine

 

Phuket community
Anutin, Phiphat arrive in Phuket, assure July 1 reopening

There are not many on these pictures who look so optimistic about July 1st....(Read More)

‘I am not a COVID-infected prostitute’, says Phuket woman

My complaint of a foreign man from a certain FB expat group also went nowhere. He posted my pictur...(Read More)

Real Estate Market in Phuket: Pros & Cons

"The market in Phuket is thriving". I stopped reading after that is it is blatantly untrue...(Read More)

Governor urges cooperation as COVID cases continue to climb

'Thais' I meant- a shame we are unable to edit comments any more....(Read More)

Governor urges cooperation as COVID cases continue to climb

Any breakdown yet on the cases- are they all This or are 'filthy foreigners' still to blame?...(Read More)

Governor urges cooperation as COVID cases continue to climb

maybe he dont know that many THAI places are operating in the dark....massages...restauatnt...brothe...(Read More)

Phuket ‘smart bus’ considered to replace light rail, save B15.2bn

Why talking about 2026/2028 if already clear that postponing till 2030 is better? Seen the 5 year ti...(Read More)

Expat launches campaign to support wife of noodle vendor shot by police

Great initiative of mr Smulders. But beside this initiative we expect the RTP to take her responsib...(Read More)

Governor urges cooperation as COVID cases continue to climb

As long Governor talks about thai brothers and sisters , not include non thai retired Residents , th...(Read More)

AstraZeneca vaccinations to start in Phuket in June

DeK obviously never been in Bhutan. The road infra structure to many towns/ villages is such that it...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design

 