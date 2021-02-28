Anutin gets first COVID jab

THAILAND: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul became the first person in the country who got the first shot of vaccine against coronavirus this morning (Feb 28) when Thailand rolled out COVID-19 vaccination.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 28 February 2021, 11:21AM

The vaccine given to Mr Anutin is the Chinese-made CoronaVac developed by Sinovac Life Sciences, which can be used on people aged 18-59. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The event, which began at 7:30am, was chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. It was held at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute on Tivanon Road in Nonthaburi. The person who gave Mr Anutin the first COVID-19 shot in the arm was Dr Yong Yong Poovorawan, a medical professor in pediatric hepatology at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University. The vaccine given to Mr Anutin is the Chinese-made CoronaVac developed by Sinovac Life Sciences, which can be used on people aged 18-59. Mr Anutin said yesterday that Gen Prayut could not get the first shot at the discretion of doctors. Gen Prayut is 66. He explained that AstraZeneca vaccine, which was shipped to Thailand on Feb 24, has not been endorsed by the Medical Science Department. “AstraZeneca has yet to submit documents and samples,” he said. After Mr Anutin, other persons who were vaccinated were Deputy Phublic Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha, Culture Minister Attipol Khunplome, Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Wilawan, and permanent secretary for health Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, followed by a number of concerned health personnel.