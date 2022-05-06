tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

BANGKOK: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul plans to propose ending the Thailand Pass system initially for returning Thais, and later also for foreigners.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourismVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Friday 6 May 2022, 08:37AM

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul favours ending the Thailand Pass system for Thai returnees. Photo: File / Bangkok Post

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul favours ending the Thailand Pass system for Thai returnees. Photo: File / Bangkok Post

Anutin, also deputy prime minister, said yesterday (May 5) that coronavirus-related deaths had gradually declined, as predicted by the Department of Disease Control.

The hospital bed occupancy rate was just 20%, which meant the country had enough doctors, medicine and beds to treat COVID-19 infected patients. Infections among people returning from abroad was only 0.001%, he said.

The health ministry would continue monitoring the COVID-19 situation for now, reports the Bangkok Post. If the situation could be controlled, more restrictions would be eased in preparation for the declaration of COVID-19 as an endemic disease, Anutin said.

He planned to propose to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) that the Thailand Pass system be scrapped for Thai returnees. Later, this could be expanded to include foreign visitors.

Anutin was speaking after a meeting with senior officials of the Public Health Ministry.

Whether the emergency decree should be extended or not was for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the CCSA to decide, he said.

In his view, the imposition of the emergency decree was not a problem because it made it easier to control the disease. If COVID-19 was declared endemic, the emergency decree may no longer be necessary. The public health system was at readiness, and it was not necessary to rely on the enforcement of a law to control the disease.

He urged people to get fully vaccinated in accordance with the government’s goal, because in less than two months COVID-19 disease would likely be declared endemic. Full vaccination would help reduce the severity of the disease and the number of deaths, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 06 May 2022 - 10:13:49 

What about expat returnees. Surely they should also be included in this proposal?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourists urged to respect local shrines
Sa Ton Pho protest disbands on officials’ promises to uphold promises
UN convoy en route for rescue from Mariupol ’hell’
Youth dept chief tied to sex trafficking ring
Thunderstorms forecast for Phuket
Phuket marks 43 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Back to onsite learning for 35,000 Thai schools? Phuket community rendered homeless || May 5
Major power outages to affect Nai Harn, bypass housing projects
Phuket making strides towards having COVID declared endemic, says PPHO chief
Australian PM urges calm after Solomons leader cites ’invasion’ threat
Deputy Commerce Minister touts tourism policy success
Government accepts Japan loan of B13.2bn
TAT call for more hotel discounts receives tepid response
Sa Ton Pho community rendered homeless
35,000 schools aim to reopen for new term

 

Phuket community
Youth dept chief tied to sex trafficking ring

A depressing list of Thai 'High class' people that operate a children prostitution ring. I ...(Read More)

Thunderstorms forecast for Phuket

Has TMD caught on that Wind Guru is spot on most of the time? WG forecasts rain through Monday at ti...(Read More)

Thunderstorms forecast for Phuket

I use it most days along with Windy if it’s down easy enough to switch to Surat Thani - couple of ...(Read More)

Phuket making strides towards having COVID declared endemic, says PPHO chief

Kurt , You got Pfizer from walk ins I got Sinovax and then AZ both at Thalang walk in but then i...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

What about expat returnees. Surely they should also be included in this proposal?...(Read More)

Youth dept chief tied to sex trafficking ring

How do such scum ever get jobs in positions of authority? Does greed turn these people in to a....ho...(Read More)

Thunderstorms forecast for Phuket

The TMD Phuket rain radar is out of service more often than it works. ...(Read More)

Government accepts Japan loan of B13.2bn

The Junta is buying the submarines, with or without engines. They want to spend billions on F35'...(Read More)

Kamala Beach empty as officials ramp up ‘fish safety’ patrols

On May 02, Dekaaskopp did ridicule my suggestion of having 'Beach Water Patrols'. Well khun...(Read More)

Bribe plot rumours swirl

According Justice Minister Somsak, I understand, is B30mn to much 'bribe' seen the time the ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX

 