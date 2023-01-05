333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Anutin assures Chinese tourists

Anutin assures Chinese tourists

BANGKOK: Public Health Minister Anutin Chanvirakul yesterday (Jan 4) reminded while visitors arriving from China won’t be treated differently from travellers from other countries, they must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and hold an appropriate health insurance policy.*

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccinetourism
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 5 January 2023, 02:52PM

Anutin: No plans to discriminate. Photo: Bangkok Post

Anutin: No plans to discriminate. Photo: Bangkok Post

At a press briefing, Anutin said Thailand wouldn’t discriminate against tourists from China by subjecting them to specific anti-COVID measures, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Relevant officials agree to give the same treatment to visitors from all countries and health measures will not discriminate against visitors from any particular country,” Anutin said.

During their stay in the country, visitors will be advised to protect themselves by wearing face masks in public places and on public vehicles, regularly washing hands, conducting antigen tests if they have any respiratory symptoms, and going to hospital if they develop worse symptoms.

If their destination countries after their stay in Thailand require prior disease screening, visitors will be advised to stay at hotels with disease control standards and COVID-19 test services.

Anutin said the Thai health system was ready to cope with emergency situations as only 5.2% of hospital beds were now occupied by COVID-19 patients. Authorities have prepared response measures for any worsening disease situation or mutation, he added.

“There will be 60,000 (Chinese) visitors in January, 90,000 in February and 150,000 in March,” said the minister. “Their number will rise gradually because (currently) there are limited flights, it will take time to seek passports and visas and the Chinese government has not allowed tour firms to organise outbound groups of tourists yet.”

In the short term, visitors from China will be “independent travellers and upscale travellers with purchasing power”, he added.

The ministry will consult all available guidelines before imposing such restrictions on a specific group of travellers, Anutin said.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has prepared guidelines to ensure the public remains safe as the country reopens for international tourism, he added.

“These measures weren’t driven by the desire to boost the economy alone. The DDC took into consideration all means to protect our citizens, as public health is just as important as economic recovery,” he said.

After meeting medical experts, the minister said he has faith in Thailand’s ability to keep COVID-19 under control.

As the COVID-19 variants which are prevalent in China are similar to those found in Thailand, and the patterns of infection tend to be roughly the same, there is “no need to treat those coming in from China differently,” he said.

DDC director-general Tares Krassanairawiwong said yesterday the department is opening a centre to monitor COVID-19 infections among foreign visitors so the government can keep track of case numbers and symptoms.

“This should give us a better idea on how to tackle infections,” Dr Tares said.

Also, the DDC will collect samples of wastewater from aircraft on international routes weekly to detect the presence of COVID-19 sub-variants, said Dr Tares.

Dr Tares said about 90% of foreign travellers have been fully vaccinated.

* The Phuket News has yet to corroborate this story through an official government announcement.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Seven Days of Danger road safety campaign concludes
China stats ‘under-represent’ true impact of COVID outbreak: WHO
Ratsada readies for Children’s Day
Vachira continues COVID booster jabs
Russian with knife incident ends with hugs
Uproar in Phuket over Expo row
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Chinese tourists to come back but slowly, Vachira blood donations || January 4
Phuket officials recognise three dead, 34 injured in Seven Days campaign for New Year
Thai-Russian school partnerships get cabinet nod
China slams ‘unacceptable’ COVID curbs abroad
Chinese torrent unlikely this month
Vachira calls for blood donations
Major power outage to affect Laguna, Layan
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket enters 2023, Politico expects ‘rampant’ vote-buying, Over 12 tonnes of trash || January 3
Elderly couple killed as car hits saleng from behind

 

Phuket community
Uproar in Phuket over Expo row

Hurt feelings for someone stating they are below par- how old are these people? maybe if they got th...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

Why you live here @Kurt. I see you often comment and i cant remember you ever saying something nice ...(Read More)

Uproar in Phuket over Expo row

Or, instead of all the normal Thai doubletalk and bull, they could actually clean things up. ...(Read More)

Thai-Russian school partnerships get cabinet nod

What a shame to promote educational cooperation with such a barbaric murderous dictatorship country ...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

Harald, stop twisting around with nonsense. We, living here permanent know very well about Thai cult...(Read More)

Uproar in Phuket over Expo row

I compliment Secretary Suthipong! Indeed, let Phuket Officialdom first tackle all the long time exis...(Read More)

Elderly couple killed as car hits saleng from behind

@Kurt I also had a saleng and never ever a problem in traffic for years. easily managed around 100 k...(Read More)

Phuket welcomes in the New Year

@John i can only say that if you don't feel safe here in thailand and like nothing, you should l...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

by the way. someone has a driver's license themselves, it's no use if someone can't ride...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

i ask myself once more, reading the comments of certain armchair experts who live here and have no i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center

 