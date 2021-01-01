BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Anutin 2mn Covid vaccine doses available by April

THAILAND: Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday (Dec 31) he had secured the supply of at least 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from producers “between February and April”.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Friday 1 January 2021, 11:45AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in a signing ceremony to acquire a COVID-19 vaccine from producer AstraZeneca, at Government House on Nov 27. Photo: Government House.

He said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday directed him to discuss procurement with all producers that have made their vaccines available.

It was intended to acquire vaccines to help cope with the ongoing outbreak.

“Efforts and negotiations with vaccine producers mean that between February and April 2021, at least 2 million doses of vaccine will be initially delivered to Thailand,” Mr Anutin wrote on his Facebook account.

He had informed the prime minister of the result, he said.

The prime minister had promised full budgetary support for the procurement.

Preparations would be made to ensure the vaccine was distributed to at-risk people, Mr Anutin said.

He did not say which vaccine it is.

The government earlier signed an advance agreement with AstraZeneca for the supply and production of its COVID-19 vaccine, but supplies were not expected before May.

