Anurak takes over men’s teams in caretaker capacity

FOOTBALL: The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has appointed former Thailand international Anurak Srikerd as the interim head coach of the Thai national men’s teams.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Friday 25 June 2021, 09:17AM

Former Thailand star Anurak Srikerd has taken temporary charge of the men’s teams. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Akira Nishino, who is the official head coach of the War Elephants, returned to Japan to take care of some “personal business” after the Thais finished fourth in their group and failed to reach the final stage of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While Nishino has apparently missed the deadline to submit his report on the Thai failure in the United Arab Emirates, the FAT has yet to confirm if the veteran Japanese coach has been relieved of his duties.

The FAT said Anurak has been appointed to continue the work needed to prepare the Thai squads for participation in the 2022 AFC U23 Championship, the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers in October, the AFF Suzuki Cup and this year’s SEA Games.

Anurak will work with Issara Sritaro, who will serve as his assistant, and they will soon start observing the Thai players in different competitions, including the AFC Champions League group stages which are now underway.

Anurak is currently the assistant coach to Nishino.

