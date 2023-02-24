Carnival Magic
Anticipation abounds as cycling's Tour of Phuket returns

CYCLING: After a three-year hiatus due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Tour of Phuket 2023 returns to the island next month.

Cycling
By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 February 2023, 10:00AM

The 7th edition of the highly anticipated cycling event is set to take place on March 10-12, covering the area of both Phuket and Phang Nga provinces and is expected to attract large numbers of both participants and spectators.

The Tour of Phuket is a cycling race showcasing some of the best cycling athletes from Thailand,

Singapore, the USA, Latin America, Australia and numerous other countries from all over the world.

Notable participating cyclists include Australian Professional Ironman Triathlete Dimity-Lee Duke, German former Triathlete and World Duathlon Champion Jürgen Zäck, and Peem Tanadol, a Thailand triathlete champion from Z-Coaching training by Jürgen Zäck.

The teams participating in the Tour of Phuket 2023 include Specialized Dynasty Mavericks,

Greyhounds, Matador Racing, Barracudas Phuket and Roojai team, to name just a few.

The Tour of Phuket 2023 is organised by Cycosports and this year’s event there will be a wide range of leisure rider participants from Gran Fondo to the World Champions such as Dimity-Lee Duke and Jürgen Zack. This international cycling race should attract riders from around the globe as well as international spectators to Thailand.

The cycling race will be a thrilling experience, showcasing the best cycling scene in the Andaman region, with riders and spectators from Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, the USA, Latin America, Australia, France, Germany and other countries all enjoying the action.

The organisers confirmed that they expect to have periodical live updates and broadcasts during the three-day event.

The occasion is set to be a highlight on the cycling race calendar for Thailand with the approval of

the Thai Cycling Association and will provide an opportunity for athletes to show their best skills

and compete against international athletes in their class.

Cycosports, who organize the Tour of Phuket, is proud to host this event and invites sports enthusiasts and fans to join in with the excitement of this annual event, which is not to be missed and is expected to attract an even larger number of participants and spectators in 2024.

For more information and further details please visit cycosports.com

Contact: Alice Na Takuatung

Email: alice@cycosports.com / admin@cycosports.com

Phone: +66 83 506 1633

