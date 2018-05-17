CLASSIFIEDS ONLY THB 2,500 + VAT FOR 3 LANGUAGES The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Health
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Antibiotics use soars, fuelling superbug fears

Global consumption of antibiotics has soared since the year 2000, stoking calls for new policies to rein in usage – and fuelling fears that the worldwide threat posed by drug-resistant superbugs will spiral out of control, researchers say.

AFP

Saturday 19 May 2018, 09:30AM

Antibiotic use in 76 countries rose 65% from 2000 to 2015. Photo: Carsten Schertzer
Antibiotic use in 76 countries rose 65% from 2000 to 2015. Photo: Carsten Schertzer

A recent study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) – based on sales data for 76 countries – shows that consumption of antibiotics increased 65% from 2000 to 2015, driven by users in low and middle-income countries, including Thailand.

The research team headed by scientists from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and the Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy in the US capital said countries needed to invest in alternative treatments, sanitation and vaccination.

“With antibiotic consumption increasing worldwide, the challenge posed by antibiotic resistance is likely to get worse,” said the authors of the study, which was published in a recent edition of PNAS.

“Antibiotic resistance, driven by antibiotic consumption, is a growing global health threat,” it said.

“As with climate change, there may be an unknown tipping point, and this could herald a future without effective antibiotics,” it added.

In the 76 countries studied, the number of so-called “defined daily doses” consumed rose from 21.2 billion in 2000 to 34.8bn in 2015.

Eili Klein, a researcher at the Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy and one of the study’s authors, said the jump signifies “increased access to needed drugs in countries with lots of disease that can be effectively treated with antibiotics.”

QSI International School Phuket

But, Klein warned: “As more and more countries gain access to these drugs, these rates will only increase and that will drive resistance rates higher.”
One group of experts formed in the United Kingdom in 2014 estimates that in 2016, there were at least 700,000 deaths related to drug-resistant infections.
Stop overuse

Over the 16-year period studied, the increase in antibiotics consumption was marginal in the three countries with the highest usage – the United States, France and Italy.

But it was a different story elsewhere: in Asia, consumption of antibiotics more than doubled in India, skyrocketed 79% in China and rose 65% in Pakistan. The three countries are the biggest users of antibiotics among the countries deemed low and middle-income for the purposes of the study.

They are also countries that suffer in some areas from poor sanitation, irregular access to vaccines and a lack of cleaning drinking water – all conditions that allow infectious diseases and drug-resistant infections to spread.

“Radical rethinking of policies to reduce consumption is necessary, including major investments in improved hygiene, sanitation, vaccination, and access to diagnostic tools both to prevent unnecessary antibiotic use, and to decrease the burden of infectious disease,” the study says.

For Klein, eliminating overuse of antibiotics should be “a first step and a priority for every country” especially given the alarming projection that by 2030, consumption may have increased by another 200%.

“Estimates are that 30% of use in high-income countries is inappropriate,” Klein said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic

You can't impose fines, because there is never anyone available to enforce anything. You have to sting them right at the point of purchase, and it...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders public vote on marina project amid concerns over coral damage

Based on my experience after seeing many controversial projects, the main selling of a project is done by wealthy interests with no interest other tha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic

In developed countries, there is usually a charge of some kind for plastic. The money generated is then used to clean things up and process the trash...(Read More)

Phuket’s Emerald Group CEO on bail again, after missing court date

It is different in many other countries In many countries is no 'bail keep you out of prison' after committing a heavy crime, like the Red Bu...(Read More)

Phuket’s Emerald Group CEO on bail again, after missing court date

Again another stupid comment, are you saying anyone in any other country does not show up for court then holds a press conference "reassuring&quo...(Read More)

Emerald Group CEO Sawit Ketroj seeks to reassure Phuket public, investors

Not sure what someone is laughing about. The only people with a reason to smile are those renting out their properties to people like you!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic

Simply having staff ask "would you like a bag?" would have a huge effect, raising awareness and making people think. But instead we are forc...(Read More)

Phuket laundry truck wipeout still under investigation

Nasa is right. The 'elderly' man who said that he drove carefully, crossed a double line. That is a serious traffic violation, cause of accide...(Read More)

Emerald Group CEO Sawit Ketroj seeks to reassure Phuket public, investors

So the delay is due to changes in environmental laws in 2017? Construction was supposed to start in 2015, 2 years earlier! Now this guy actually ha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic

What a unhealthy risk situation on that photo. Unfortunately not unique. See it daily all over Phuket. There is no vision, management on Phuket when ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.