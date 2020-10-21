BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Anti-Prayut protesters march to Govt House as police build barricade

Anti-Prayut protesters march to Govt House as police build barricade

BANGKOK: Anti-government protesters moved towards Government House after gathering at Victory Monument earlier tonight (Oct 21) while riot police built a barbed wire barricade on Sri Ayutthaya Road outside the Foreign Ministry to block them from reaching the prime minister’s office.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 21 October 2020, 10:00PM

Anti-government protesters march from Victory Monument to Government House on Wednesday. Photo: Bangkok Post

Anti-government protesters march from Victory Monument to Government House on Wednesday. Photo: Bangkok Post

Elsewhere, a group of yellow-clad people and student protesters briefly scuffled at Ramkhamhaeng University as both sides were on the campus at the same time, reports the Bangkok Post.

Scores of royalists confronted the anti-government protesters and skirmishes broke out before the students escaped the campus. The university later closed the gates to prevent another clash as the students agreed to shift their rally to an area close to Hua Mak police station.

Today, anti-government protesters had returned to Victory Monument to press for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha after royalists dressed in yellow assembled in several provinces, and authorities are worried about possible clashes between the two groups in the future.

Protesters started converging on the Bangkok landmark after organisers used social media to name it the principal protest venue earlier today.

The monument drew thousands of demonstrators calling for a new government and constitutional changes on Sunday.

More controversially, many are also calling for reform of the monarchy.

The highly sensitive issue of the highest institution spurred gatherings of royalists in some provinces on Wednesday.

K9 Point

One of the main events was in Songkhla, where about 2,000 people gathered at the district office in Sathing Phra and about 2,500 more at the district office in neighbouring Ranote.

“We are ready to protect the monarchy,” Pirote Nunsawad, the village chief of Ban Moo 3 in Sathing Phra said.

About 20,000 people wearing yellow from all districts in Narathiwat gathered in Sungai Kolok, while a number of people in Chiang Mai’s Muang district wore yellow attire to show their loyalty to the royal institution.

Police spokesman Yongyos Thepchamnong said on Wednesday police were worried about the possibility of confrontations between the two groups, but said they have plans to handle all eventualities.

Police are responsible for enforcing the emergency decree that was declared in Bangkok last Thursday.

The student-led protesters and people loyal to the monarchy have tried to avoid direct confrontations, and rallies have remained peaceful so far. 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials honour King Chulalongkorn, Rama V
Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Samui, Hat Yai, Pattaya flights
Main shrines join Phuket Vegetarian Festival
New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance
PPRP MPs to hold royalist activities
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai food dominates ’best’ list! Overseas yachts welcome! Phuket golf! || October 22
Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals
Prayut lifts state of emergency
Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang
China maintains outbound tour ban
Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole
First batch of tourists COVID-free
Prayut offers to lift Bangkok emergency decree if protests remain peaceful
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Island collapse? Tension mounts as protesters march to Government House! || October 21
Another turtle nest found north of Phuket

 

Phuket community
Time ticking for Thai Albon

Good luck Alex. I would love to see a Thai winning F1...(Read More)

Weighing the consequences

Every day there is a dimwit who feels the need to use the word farang. And today's winner is... ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

..as that's what they always do,because it's "in their blood" given the statement ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@Kurt We debated that already and probably will again in the near future. Right now we are busy to...(Read More)

Phuket expat fined for dumping pet dog

You can see his name on the Phuket News Facebook page. Someone says his name is Declan Rowland ...(Read More)

Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang

Govenment orgainsing 'hundreds' of 'supporters', students rallying thousands- very t...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

@ Pascale, seen the infamous traffic accidents position of Thailand, nr 2 in the world, who knows, u...(Read More)

Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals

Foreign ships can moor safely beside each other and change crew without they enter Thailand, so no q...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@HubertK, did you tell your wife and her parents, that Thai officials impose fines up to 140,000thb,...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

@tampon Very clever comment ! Another reason why PN should close the comment section for good !...(Read More)

 

Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/

 