Anti-government protests hit Bangkok streets

BANGKOK: Anti-government protesters on honking and revving vehicles roamed inner Bangkok streets this afternoon (Aug 10), calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

politics

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 10 August 2021, 04:38PM

Anti-government protesters move on vehicles past Asok Montri Road, heading for Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Plc on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok today (Aug 10). Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut.

The protesters first gathered at Ratchaprasong intersection about 1pm. Then they moved along Ploenchit Road to Asok intersection and then to Asok Montri and Phetchaburi roads to Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Plc. At Sino-Thai, protest leaders slammed the giant company for having connections with Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and giving financial support to the Prayut government. Sino-Thai is owned by Mr Anutin’s family. Then they told demonstrators to head for the residence of Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thammanat Prompow on Rama IX Road.