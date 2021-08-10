The protesters first gathered at Ratchaprasong intersection about 1pm. Then they moved along Ploenchit Road to Asok intersection and then to Asok Montri and Phetchaburi roads to Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Plc.
At Sino-Thai, protest leaders slammed the giant company for having connections with Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and giving financial support to the Prayut government.
Sino-Thai is owned by Mr Anutin’s family.
Then they told demonstrators to head for the residence of Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thammanat Prompow on Rama IX Road.
