Anti-government protestors gather in Phuket

Anti-government protestors gather in Phuket

PHUKET: About 700 of people gathered at Suan Luang yesterday (Oct 18) to stage their own anti-government rally in support of the protests held in Bangkok over the weekend.

politics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 19 October 2020, 10:23AM

The rally held in Phuket late yesterday afternoon was conducted peacefully. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rally, which began at 4pm and concluded at 6:30pm, was held as other similar rallies were held in some 18 other provinces throughout the country.

Organisers of the Phuket peacefully spoke openly, but kept their speeches focussed on democratic rights and freedoms and the state of the economy.

Police and members of the Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor) were present, but no incidents of conflict arose.

QSI International School Phuket

At about 6:10pm, while the protesters were together shouting ‘Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha get out’, one man arrived and started swearing at the crowd.

Police quickly stepped in and removed the man to prevent the incident escalating.

At 6:30pm, the protesters disbanded peacefully and left the site.

Phuket community
Phuket island medical hub in the works

Foreign Insurances have a strong position. It are them who at the end pay the Phuket hospital bills ...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

....Want to remain a status quo.... Shooting at peaceful demonstrators is not possible anymore. Tho...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

In General, Thai officialdom is stubborn, not willing to see and understand changes. They just put ...(Read More)

Austrian man, 68, dies after 12-story fall in Patong

Where are his personal items? Who can give informations?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

Infection rate should never be the issue. If 100 20 year olds get infected, the deaths = 0! If 100 ...(Read More)

Phuket island medical hub in the works

@JohnC + Goldwing, A regimental job to be done by foreign insurance firms, to investigate competence...(Read More)

Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok

America needs 4 more years of President Donald Trump. Do not vote for Biden, the Pro Abortion Baby K...(Read More)

Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok

I sincerely hope there is "Covid-19 Killer" in that blue dye, otherwise all the idiot prot...(Read More)

Quarantine for Covid may be cut to 10 days

Oh boy...shaving a whopping 4 days off will have people flocking here in droves! Especially if they...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

The Kingdom is from high to lower levels very experienced in finding middle ways, but that comes wit...(Read More)

 

