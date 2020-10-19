Kata Rocks
Anti-government protesters gather in Phuket

Anti-government protesters gather in Phuket

PHUKET: About 700 of people gathered at Suan Luang yesterday (Oct 18) to stage their own anti-government rally in support of the protests held in Bangkok over the weekend.

politics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 19 October 2020, 10:23AM

The rally held in Phuket late yesterday afternoon was conducted peacefully. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rally, which began at 4pm and concluded at 6:30pm, was held as other similar rallies were held in some 18 other provinces throughout the country.

Organisers of the Phuket rally peacefully spoke openly, but kept their speeches focussed on democratic rights and freedoms and the state of the economy.

Police and members of the Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor) were present, but no incidents of physical conflict arose.

At about 6:10pm, while the protesters were together shouting ‘Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha get out’, one man arrived and started swearing at the crowd.

Police quickly stepped in and removed the man to prevent the incident escalating.

At 6:30pm, the protesters disbanded peacefully and left the site.

Phuket community
Weighing the consequences

You've got 2 months to open completely or you lose nearly all business. This is from an owner i ...(Read More)

House mulls meet to end unrest

Strange you don't mention the demonstration in Phuket yesterday and you are The Phuket News...(Read More)

Phuket island medical hub in the works

correct Goldwing, and than you pay double for the 1.5 tesla machine for one scan than for a package ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

...because they are testing in the UK. In Thailand is no active testing regime and test are NOT affo...(Read More)

Defence chief denies coup is a possibility

Indeed, a military involvement in state security is against threats from outside the country, not ag...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

...money because many people will not have worked/furloughed/used up their annual leave. Many countr...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

there will be a new normal and it will be vastly different. Tourism in every country is affected. Wh...(Read More)

House mulls meet to end unrest

Unofficial meetings to discuss the possibility of a special session- thousnds on the streets and the...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

You think Thai government is bad? Look at how Boris and his crew are making a right pig's ear of...(Read More)

Phuket island medical hub in the works

Hospitals in Bangkok also use 3 Tesla MRI machines, in Phuket they only have 1.5 Tesla machines...(Read More)

 

