THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Anti-fake news centre hails first arrest

Anti-fake news centre hails first arrest

BANGKOK: One suspected hacker has been arrested since the launch of the government’s Anti-Fake News Centre on Oct 11, Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said yesterday (Nov 13).

technologycrime
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 14 November 2019, 09:03AM

Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta. Photo: MDES

Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta. Photo: MDES

The minister said the detained suspect was tracked down as he and his accomplices used a computer programme to illegally acquire Line group users’ information.

“They asked anonymous users to join groups without an invitation, then shared links to obscene websites that came with advertisements for diet supplement products,” said the minister.

A court issued a warrant for the arrest of the suspect, whose name was withheld, on Oct 11. He was apprehended in Bangkok’s Yannawa district and his computer devices were confiscated for investigation.

“An accomplice later turned himself in on Nov 6,” the minister said.

Illegal access to a computer system is a violation of the Computer Crime Act and offenders are subject to up to seven years in jail and/or a B140,000 fine.

QSI International School Phuket

“Meanwhile, sharing obscene links can result in a prison sentence of up to five years and/or a B100,000 fine," he said.

Mr Buddhipongse said that over the past month, the centre had monitored and flagged 7,962 messages on social media as possible fake news, and 45 of them had been verified as such.

Read original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian-Swiss woman rescued at Patong Beach wakes from coma
IUU-blacklisted ship seized off Phuket to be destroyed in Bangladesh
Man found dead in smoke-filled pickup, wife believes depression led to suicide
Budget airlines ask for fuel tax cut
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Courtroom massacre, School head held on underage prostitution, ‘no plastic’ plan|| November 13
Hong Kong tourist rescued at Merlin beach remains in coma
Main road through Samkong to close nightly for drain repairs
Chalong’s Soi Palai closed, five cars damaged as crane tuck fells power lines
Paralegal charged with murder of courtroom killer
Kata project to transform ‘wastewater canal’ into eco-tourism attraction
Suspect arrested with 20,400 ya bah pills, 700g of ice
Phuket woman, 71, nominated for royal award for B1mn temple donation
High tide: French police warn cocaine hunters off beaches
Jobless Patong bartender, security guard arrested for house robbery attack on German expat
Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

 

Phuket community
5.8 tons of krathong cleared from Saphan Hin lagoon

Surly all the Baht offerings on the krothongs were collected as well. I would hope it was donated ...(Read More)

Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

"BTW,did she have a license to trade?" Oh dear ! Astonishing what some expats are concerne...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist rescued at Merlin beach remains in coma

And of course...once again, the Phuket "official" had to wash his hands of responsibility ...(Read More)

Kata project to transform ‘wastewater canal’ into eco-tourism attraction

Turning that filthy canal into a tourist attraction ? Probably it's more easy to turn water into...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

CS, you really need to know your history, google "The Anglo-Siamese Treaty of 1909 or Bangkok T...(Read More)

Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

Lovely story. But hang on a minute, was she "extorted"? Certainly she was entrapped, but t...(Read More)

THAI hopes to pare losses to B2.2bn

'Talking the losses the last 6 weeks of 2019 down from B10 bn to B2.2 bn? Wow. Load factor at ...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

I have idea for a better more reflecting poster: A tap with just a few drops falling out, and with...(Read More)

‘Copyright agents’ face arrest warrants for krathong floats ‘sting’

Mhh, thinking about it, it is time the police raid shops in Patong again for confiscating copy brand...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

Well DeK, I have heard something too! That the enormous air pollution in Thailand has more and more ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Naka Yai Island Beach House
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
The Sunday Brunch Club