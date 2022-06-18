Tengoku
Anti-COVID nasal spray ready soon

BANGKOK: A locally developed nasal spray for preventing COVID-19 will be available for public use by September.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 June 2022, 11:44AM

A patient receives a nasal spray vaccine for the H1N1 virus in Maryland in 2009. Photo: AFP

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha praised the joint project responsible for developing the nasal spray.

Experts in pharmaceutical and medical supplies from Chulalongkorn University, Silpakorn University, Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI), the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) and Siam Bioscience worked together on the project, reports the Bangkok Post.

The group signed an agreement on Feb 28 to jointly develop the spray.

One of the goals was to push Thai innovation and research efforts to meet international standards, Ms Rachada said.

The nasal spray will be available to the public for sale in the third quarter, she said.

Rangsee Patlee, GPO deputy director, said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted a certificate for the production of respiratory-care medical supplies which permits the distribution of the nasal spray solution developed by the GPO.

Phuket Property

The anti-COVID-19 nasal spray is also certified by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) for medical devices, he said.

“As our facility has passed ISO requirements for medical supply distribution, we can guarantee that the production of this anti-COVID-19 product is safe and of good quality,” Mr Rangsee said.

Ms Rachada said that in addition to the nasal spray, Prayut had praised the GPO for developing the second Thailand COVID-19 vaccine, HXP-GPOVac, which has now gone through its first and second clinical trials.

Lab results indicate it can ward off the Omicron variant, she said, adding it is being considered for approval by the FDA.

The GPO will press ahead with a third trial and distribution could begin by mid-2023.

