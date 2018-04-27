The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Anti-coup groups warn of protests

BANGKOK: Activists have threatened to step up their activities against the junta next week ahead of the fourth anniversary of the May 22 putsch.

military, politics,

Bangkok Post

Friday 27 April 2018, 09:03AM

Activists have threatened to step up their activities against the junta next week ahead of the fourth anniversary of the May 22 putsch. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Activists have threatened to step up their activities against the junta next week ahead of the fourth anniversary of the May 22 putsch. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Supreme Commander, Thanchaiyan Srisuwan, said yesterday (Apr 26) that security authorities are preparing to deal with demonstrators.

Gen Thanchaiyan pledged to support the government, saying the military is part and parcel of national administration and its duty is to ensure that the government’s work can continue uninterrupted.

He was responding to questions regarding Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's latest comments which indicate he could seek to retain his grip on power after the next general election.

Gen Thanchaiyan said the military would continue its support for the government and its leader, but distanced himself from politics when asked if armed forces leaders would join a military-backed party.

Also yesterday, army commander Chalermchai Sitthisad allayed concerns about planned demonstrations against the regime by anti-coup activists, saying officials are prepared for all eventualities.

However, he urged the media not to magnify the importance of the protests as it could hurt the investment climate, adding that nothing significant might actually happen.

Gen Chalermchai also said political parties, both old and new, have so far toed the line and operated within the legal limits of the political activities ban.

PM’s Office Minister Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana defended a proposal to increase the amount of money allotted to so-called village funds by B300,000 per village, denying it was an attempt to woo votes.

He said the proposal was part of a scheme to promote job creation and improve people’s standard of living.

World Cup League @ BISP

About 66,000 villages out of 79,000 are eligible to receive additional funding of B300,000 from their current amounts of B500,000 and B200,00, he said.

Meanwhile, Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva remarked on criticism of the regime that it is recruiting people who share its political ideology, saying he see this as a political bargaining ploy.

The government has come under fire for luring politicians to join a military-backed political party which would support Gen Prayut’s return as premier after the election.

Political observers said the regime was offering positions in the government to politicians to secure their loyalty ahead of the election. This, according to Mr Abhisit, is political bargaining at play.

The Democrat leader also stood firm on his position that the party was ready to sit on the opposition benches if joining up with certain parties meant betraying its democratic principles.

“We uphold liberal democracy, which means a respect for the minority vote and a checks-and-balances system. We don’t have to form an alliance with anyone.

“If doing so means our principles are compromised and the country heads in the wrong direction, we’ll assume a scrutiny role,” he said.

Thee Office of the Election Commission said it had approved 31 applications to set up political parties from 99 submitted and 14 had been allowed by the National Council for Peace and Order to hold a general assembly to select their executives.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 27 April 2018 - 09:25:32

Peace full protests, demonstrations and speech are democratic rights.
Army Commander urge media not to magnify the importance of the protests or demonstrations as it can hurt the investment climate.
Can the Army Commander name me any democratic country where freedom of protest, demonstration, speech and free press hurts 'investment climates' ?
In contrary.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Family destitute after woman killed by falling cable

Sadly the average Thai worker cannot afford life-insurance. Lets hope that the company responsible for the cable, will be forced to pay a huge compens...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

or maybe just irrelevant mindless nonsense....(Read More)

Sex tours sites prompt clean-up

So, Lt Gen Thitiraj said "they will now expand the scope of their investigation to determine whether an organised crime gang of Thais and foreign...(Read More)

Phuket Panda Beauty raid nets B5mn in fake beauty creams

I guess that is what it takes to address the issue of fake merchandise...the real company itself has to force the issue. I wonder when Mr. Vitton and...(Read More)

Police urge pool safety after toddler drowns at Phuket villa

Shameless comment of this police captain to talk about a 'punishable by law' framework right after this very sad happening. The hypocrisy i...(Read More)

Sex tours sites prompt clean-up

Whatever a police officer is down-talking, Thailand was/is a sex trade holiday destination. Big thai business. Ever walked with your wife on Silom Rd ...(Read More)

Police urge pool safety after toddler drowns at Phuket villa

Just terrible, very sorry for this family, and a sad example of how fast things can go wrong. I also find it ridiculous for the Top Cop to remind us ...(Read More)

Sex tours sites prompt clean-up

Sex and drug trades are prolific because salaries do not match with the cost of the life even for Thais with Bachelor or Master degrees. A family with...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

I think it is called censorship R-2... I am often a victim of it often, and comes with living in a pseudo "free" society....(Read More)

Phuket Governor issues emergency budget to clear Patong’s filthy canal

Dredging a black water canal but not stopping the polluters is the same as mopping a floor but not repair a leaking tap. Phuket Public Works already ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.