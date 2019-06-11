THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Another year in jail for ‘black leopard hunter’ Premchai

SAMUT SONGKHRAM: The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Case Region VII in Samut Songkhram province sentenced construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta to one year in jail today (June 11) for trying to bribe park rangers when he was arrested in a wildlife sanctuary in February 2018.

natural-resourcesenvironmentcrimeanimals
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 11 June 2019, 12:54PM

Wildlife sanctuary chief Wichian Chinnawong stands guard over Italian-Thai Development president Premchai Karnasuta, sitting, and others at their camp in Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, Kanchanaburi, on Feb 4, 2018. Photo: Khon Anurak / Facebook

Wildlife sanctuary chief Wichian Chinnawong stands guard over Italian-Thai Development president Premchai Karnasuta, sitting, and others at their camp in Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, Kanchanaburi, on Feb 4, 2018. Photo: Khon Anurak / Facebook

The court based the ruling on witness testimony that Premchai, 64, told arresting park rangers he would give them whatever they wanted if they set him free. 

The court stated that the one-year sentence would be added onto a 16-month jail term handed down by a Kanchanaburi court in connection with a wildlife poaching case in the Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi’s Thong Pha Phum district where he was arrested.

Yong Dodkruea, 66, the other defendant in the bribery case, was acquitted. Although his voice appeared in a 20-minute-long audio recording, the conversation took place on a separate occasion, concerned general matters and was not connected to Premchai’s attempted bribe, the court ruled.

Premchai was released on bail of B200,000. He said he would appeal.

QSI International School Phuket

Wichian Chinnawong, the chief of the western Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary who arrested Premchai and three followers in February last year, was also at the court but did not speak to reporters.

Premchai, president of Italian-Thai Development Plc, and the three co-defendants were arrested at their unauthorised camp in the wildlife sanctuary on Feb 4 last year in possession of firearms and the carcasses of protected animals, including a rare black leopard.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge
Resort faces charges over dead corals
Ital-Thai boss’s wife to meet cops, illegal African elephant tusks hit list
Poaching evidence firms up
More protected marine life found on menus at Phuket restaurants
Phuket tour company, guide to face legal action over coral walking, guide legality
DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company
Parrotfish poaching Chinese tourist fined B100,000
Phuket bus driver tip-off leads to marine life raid
Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket
Save Milo: Online petition for orangutan at Phuket Zoo sparks probe
Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months
Men injured by bomb placed to protect bird’s nest operation
Police called to investigate alleged arson wildfire at Thai Mueang national park
Crew of salvaged Phuket fishing boat elude charges for catching baby rays

 

Phuket community
Rawai Mayor puts road safety in spotlight: Only 18% of Phuket motorcyclists wear helmets

What a shame this money will be squandered as we have seen with previous initiatives. Lets see prope...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards warn that blue skies does not mean the surf is safe

Captain of the 'ship Phuket', the Phuket Governor, should investigate financial books of Or...(Read More)

Main water supply outage in Chalong

@K.,no ! Only those who are not capable of making a phone call by themselves and providing some sta...(Read More)

Police confirm charges against man for shooting girlfriend’s brother, nephew, attempted hostage taking

Well, quite a criminal list. Good for 20 years in a thai prison to keep normal thai people safe from...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

Maybe they can move on to Kamala next- there's a taxi parking on the footpath between the two se...(Read More)

US Navy ports in Patong after Andaman exercises with French carrier group

What a sad ill informed comment Rorri. The Phuket Navy league is being bypassed/ostracised by the Em...(Read More)

Injured bottlenose dolphin rescued at Thai Muang

Seems you refuse to publish my comments anymore. Don't know why and you don't have the basic...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

Patong rich entrepreneurs know there is a high- and a low rainy season. The clever ones reserve a pa...(Read More)

Main water supply outage in Chalong

Oh oh, Dek, are you saying that thai owned pest control firms have thai staff without a brain?...(Read More)

King Power wins duty-free rights at Phuket Airport

Pity that King Power now has monopoly at all thai airports. Do thai officials not know that competi...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
Baan and Beyond

 