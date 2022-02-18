BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Another scam uncovered claiming Phuket Town Police involved

Another scam uncovered claiming Phuket Town Police involved

PHUKET: Phuket officials have warned of yet another scam claiming to involve officers from Phuket City Police Station, with the latest scam branded “fake news” by the Anti Fake News Center (AFNC).

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 18 February 2022, 05:06PM

The warning posted by the Anti Fake News Center (AFNC). Image: AFNC

The warning posted by the Anti Fake News Center (AFNC). Image: AFNC

The cover image of the fake LINE account used in Mr Gogniat’s case. Screenshot: Alain Gogniat

The cover image of the fake LINE account used in Mr Gogniat’s case. Screenshot: Alain Gogniat

Four images taken from the LINE account used in defrauding Mr Gogniat, including a screenshot of the man in a police officer’s uniform who played a vital part in the scam. Images: Alain Gogniat

Four images taken from the LINE account used in defrauding Mr Gogniat, including a screenshot of the man in a police officer’s uniform who played a vital part in the scam. Images: Alain Gogniat

« »

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) shared the warning from the AFNC yesterday, just one hour after the AFNC posted the warning themselves. 

The AFNC warning said, “Fake news, don’t share!... Phuket Town Police Station send line message Reporting illegal shipments abroad.”

“According to the information about Phuket Town Police Station sending LINE messages reporting illegal shipments abroad, the Anti-Fake News Center conducted a fact check with the Phuket Provincial Police Station. The Phuket Provincial Public Relations Office found that such issues is false information,” the warning said.

“The information that is forwarded identifies itself as the official LINE account of Phuket Town Police Station. Messages are sent to people via LINE, reporting that illegal items have been sent abroad,” the warning said.

“The public are to immediately contact the Phuket Provincial Police Station [through the fake LINE account],” the warning continues.

“The Phuket Provincial Public Relations Office has examined and clarified the aforementioned issues and confirmed that the message was created and sent by a scammer.

“There is an epidemic [sic] of call center gangs using the logo of the Phuket Provincial Police Station in order for people to misunderstand. It is not a real LINE account from the Phuket Provincial Police Station and the message was not a message sent from the Phuket Provincial Police Station in any way,” the warning continued.

“Therefore, people are asked not to trust such information. We ask for cooperation not to send or share such information on various social media channels,” the warning urged.

People were urged to verify the accuracy of such claims by following the Phuket Provincial Public Relations Office through the website https://pr.prd.go.th/phuket or by calling 076-216118.

People were urged to follow and to report fake news posts online at:

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasittoday told The Phuket News today (Feb 18) that the scam reported by the AFNC is not the same scam as reported by long-term Phuket expat Alain Gogniat earlier this month.

“The news from the Anti Fake News Center is a separate case from the first case, which the police are now investigating as well," Col sarawut said.

C and C Marine

“Mueang Phuket Police station does not have an official LINE account,” he confirmed

"The police will not contact people by LINE app," he added.

“If there are people who have been contacted via LINE to report parcels or demand money, that is not the police. The LINE account is fake,” he said.

"There are a lot of fake police LINE accounts in Thailand right now," he added.

“If someone calls you and tells you to transfer money to check [the source of the funds], they are a scammer, not a police,” he reassured.

However, now more than two weeks later Phuket City Police have made no progress in Mr Gogniat’s case, in which the person in the LINE video call was wearing a Royal Thai Police uniform.

Also, the warning issued by the ANFC yesterday showed an image different from the LINE account used by alleged scammers in defrauding Mr Gogniat.

At last report, a week ago, police at Phuket City Police Station told Mr Gogniat that they had tracked down Pongdanai Chaya, the man who received the funds errantly transferred by Mr Gogniat.

Mr Pongdanai is a resident in Chiang Mai.

Police have not confirmed whether or not Mr Pongdanai is a police officer, though Col Sarawut today confirmed police still have not brought him in for questioning.

“Pongdanai Chaiya has not been arrested. It [presumably the case] is still in the process of investigation,” he said.

No other details of any progress in the investigation were provided.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police sued for B72 million, Tourism businesses urge Thailand to lift all curbs || February 18
Ukraine embassy speaks out on Russian military, propaganda tactics
Senior monk arrested for B110m embezzlement
Interior Ministry orders to governors prepare for infections
Patong currency exchange robber was bored of having a job
Woman rescued from closed coffee shop on fire
Strike a balance, urges Anutin
Phuket marks 534 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Hunt on for great white shark that killed Sydney swimmer
Testing hobbles tourism recovery
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man rescued off cliff face, Teen girl charged with grandmother’s death || February 17
Police arrest Patong currency exchange robber
Bringing the noise to the Siray Music and Food Festival
Patong starts cleaning up its act
Phuket officials honour Makha Bucha Day

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 510 new COVID cases, no new deaths

100,000 deaths from cancer and we record 160,000 deaths a year. I will happily come back to Phuket w...(Read More)

Phuket marks 510 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Australian statistics, 2,639 deaths from or with Covid. 2,556 had serious pre-existing conditions, o...(Read More)

Interior Ministry orders to governors prepare for infections

"Locals to check strangers entering the community, or establishments". How is that going...(Read More)

Interior Ministry orders to governors prepare for infections

@Maverick, Yes, it is sad Thai people have to deal with so much confussion. Just as a note....my l...(Read More)

Strike a balance, urges Anutin

Along with UK, Norway, Sweden and Denmark ...(Read More)

Interior Ministry orders to governors prepare for infections

Mixed messaging coming out of central govt , just for a change one minister says find a balance betw...(Read More)

Testing hobbles tourism recovery

The Thai hotel industry is suffering, being bitten by Government regimental Omicron ruling. It all c...(Read More)

Phuket marks 534 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Numbers are rising, that are the people who get in field of medical attention. How many are not? Th...(Read More)

Strike a balance, urges Anutin

....are far in skipping Pandemic rules. Spain soon will be nr 1 country that will start to practice ...(Read More)

Strike a balance, urges Anutin

Minister of Health saying: "Country should turn the pandemic into a opportunity". Medical ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX

 