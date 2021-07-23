The Phuket News
Another Phuket rule change: Negative COVID test results must be issued in past 72 hours

PHUKET: Starting Sunday (July 25), all people travelling from within Thailand wanting to enter Phuket must present RT-PCR or rapid antigen test results confirming the arrival is not infected with COVID-19 issued by a medical facility within 72 hours before arriving on the island.


By The Phuket News

Friday 23 July 2021, 01:06PM

The decision to tighten the requirement to enter Phuket were made at a meeting of the Phuket Provincial Communicable Disease Committee last night (July 22). Photo: PR Phuket

The new rule initially will be in effect for only nine days, from this Sunday (July 25) through to Aug 2.

However, The Phuket News notes that it may be extended before Aug 2 arrives.

The current rule, introduced only on Tuesday (July 20), requires any arrivals from anywhere in the country to present negative test results for COVID-19 issued within seven days of arriving in order to be allowed onto the island.

As with the current entry requirements, from Sunday any arrivals wanting to enter Phuket must also prove that they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving or must have been discharged from medical care for recovering from COVID-19 not more than 90 days before arriving.

“The stricter measure will come to effect only for nine days, from July 25 to August 2”, Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong explained after the meeting of Communicable Disease at Phuket Provincial Hall last night (July 22).

“All arrivals must present both proof of being fully vaccinated and the negative test results, which must have been issued in the past 72 hours [before arriving],” he said. 

“This stricter requirement will also affect Phuket people, whom before this we asked to present only one of the two documents. From July 25, they must present both documents,” he said.

The new order by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew allowing Phuket residents to present just one document in order to be allowed onto the island was issued only on Wednesday (July 21), and publicly posted by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, just yesterday.

“For those who are 6 to 18 years old, they also must have the negative test result issued during the correct period [72 hours],” Vice Governor Piyapong added.

“We have set the stricter measure because as we know that the number of infected cases is rapidly increasing, and we have 20 new cases today, including two cases from Sandbox arrivals,” he said.

“This is the time to have stricter measures for testing. It may cause inconvenience among arrivals, but the nine days of enforcement is not considered long,” he added.

“We still have exceptions for specific groups of arrivals to present only one document,” he said.

“If we can pass through this tough time, we may be able to control this outbreak more effectively,”  Vice Governor Piyapong said.

“Schools on the island will also open again on August 2,” he added.

Fascinated | 23 July 2021 - 13:51:21 

Jeez- any chance of 24 hours of consistency? They are bouncing round like a pinball.

 

