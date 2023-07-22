Another man arrested for selling fireworks on Patong Beach

The man, not named by Patong Police, was placed under arrest on Patong Beach at about 8:30pm last night (July 21), police reported through a post online.
The arresting party was a team of officers on patrol in the Bangla Rd area led by Pol Capt Thongplew Kruehom.
The report did not specify exactly which type of fireworks the man had in his possession when arrested. However, the post online featured a photo showing one box of small fireworks.
The man was taken to Patong Police Station charged with “selling fireworks (fireworks) without permission”, police confirmed.
Be the first to comment.