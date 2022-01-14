News reports began circulating yesterday afternoon after local reporters were alerted that the 191 police hotline had informed Patong Police to be on the lookout for the Russian man, a 25-year-old.
Copies of the Russian’s passport were circulated, along with a copy of laboratory test results issued by Vachira Phuket Hospital confirming that the man had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (Jan 10).
The reports urged people to notify police of his whereabouts by calling the 191 hotline or the Patong Police by calling 076-342769 (24 hours).
Tourist Police began their search, and by 5:30pm Maj Boonyarit Inthakarn of the Patong Tourist Police Patrol had confirmed that the Russian man had returned to his hotel.
The man said he was feeling stressed, and went to get some fresh air on Patong Beach, he added.
