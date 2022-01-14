BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

PHUKET: A Russian tourist who was reported to the 191 police hotline for “disappearing from his room” at a hotel in Patong after testing positive for COVID-19 has been found safe and sound ‒ at his hotel room in Patong.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 14 January 2022, 09:17AM

News reports began circulating yesterday afternoon after local reporters were alerted that the 191 police hotline had informed Patong Police to be on the lookout for the Russian man, a 25-year-old.

Copies of the Russian’s passport were circulated, along with a copy of laboratory test results issued by Vachira Phuket Hospital confirming that the man had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (Jan 10).

The reports urged people to notify police of his whereabouts by calling the 191 hotline or the Patong Police by calling 076-342769 (24 hours).

Tourist Police began their search, and by 5:30pm Maj Boonyarit Inthakarn of the Patong Tourist Police Patrol had confirmed that the Russian man had returned to his hotel.

The man said he was feeling stressed, and went to get some fresh air on Patong Beach, he added.

maverick | 14 January 2022 - 15:33:33 

At least the Chinese are being spared the wrath of the racists on this forum - exactly how do we know they are Russians ? They wearing bearskin hats perhaps ?

SEC2 | 14 January 2022 - 13:13:22 

What I don't understand - Thais and most expats are pretty good "obeying" the mask rules, etc. But the Russians refuse to wear them. Why are the stores letting them in and walk around without masks?  Makro, Tesco, etc. Russians without masks and no one stops them in the stores. I don't like wearing them but I do. Respect the host country or don't come.

Kurt | 14 January 2022 - 12:44:38 

When Phuket Officialdom can't control foreign holiday seekers, majority russians, in obeying the Thai Covid-19 regulations, than better stop the bar convertion--> restaurant charade with colored lights to white lights and delivery food snacks in order to serve alcohol till 9pm. Than better free Phuket and her inhabitants of all restrictive rules and re-activate normal life.

maverick | 14 January 2022 - 11:37:22 

Chains and shackles would be too good for him, make them wear orange jumpsuits so the public can throw rotten tomatoes at him. Plague spreader!

Kurt | 14 January 2022 - 11:27:58 

This alarm was not false! From moment this russian left his room until he returned he could have infected numerous people. Russians seem to be free to do what they want on Phuket. Not following Covid-19 rules? Remember, a Covid rules chain is as strong as the weakest russian shackle on Phuket. Not control russians, than can free Phuket of all Covid regulations and open again 100%.

Kurt | 14 January 2022 - 11:20:18 

So, what kind of 'punishment' can this Russian looking forward too? Heavy fine, deportation? This man is a danger to the Phuket health situation. Fact is, this moment Phuket host visible many russians who just don't give a damn about Thai Covid-19 rules. This ignorance must be stopped. If not, than stop with all Covid rules and regulations and give Phuket 'free'.

JaguarCat | 14 January 2022 - 10:53:02 

He shouldn't be walking around as long as he is infected. This is not only about the time at the beach, but also about using hotel lifts and walking through the lobby. Yeah, I know, Russians don't care much about Covid at home. But Thais do care. Already pre-Covid, Thailand had four years more life expectancy than Russia, and now with-Covid, that gap has definitely widened.

 

