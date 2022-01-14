Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

PHUKET: A Russian tourist who was reported to the 191 police hotline for “disappearing from his room” at a hotel in Patong after testing positive for COVID-19 has been found safe and sound ‒ at his hotel room in Patong.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 14 January 2022, 09:17AM

Tourist Police question the Russian man at his hotel room in Patong. Photo: Supplied

News reports began circulating yesterday afternoon after local reporters were alerted that the 191 police hotline had informed Patong Police to be on the lookout for the Russian man, a 25-year-old. Copies of the Russian’s passport were circulated, along with a copy of laboratory test results issued by Vachira Phuket Hospital confirming that the man had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (Jan 10). The reports urged people to notify police of his whereabouts by calling the 191 hotline or the Patong Police by calling 076-342769 (24 hours). Tourist Police began their search, and by 5:30pm Maj Boonyarit Inthakarn of the Patong Tourist Police Patrol had confirmed that the Russian man had returned to his hotel. The man said he was feeling stressed, and went to get some fresh air on Patong Beach, he added.