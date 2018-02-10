The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Another drug mule arrested at Phuket checkpoint

PHUKET: Tha Chatchai police officers arrested a 20-year-old man attempting to smuggle 781 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 28.4 grams of methamphetamine (ya ice) at the Phuket Checkpoint at around 7.15pm yesterday (Feb 9).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 10 February 2018, 12:14PM

Prasorn Kaewpradit, from Songkhla, was arrested with the drugs at the Phuket Checkpoint yesterday (Feb 9). Photo: Tha Chatchai police
Prasorn Kaewpradit, from Songkhla, was arrested with the drugs at the Phuket Checkpoint yesterday (Feb 9). Photo: Tha Chatchai police

A team of Tha Chatchai Police officers led by Deputy Chief Lt Col Nikon Chutong arrested Prasorn Kaewpradit, from Songkhla, at the Phuket Checkpoint during a routine search of a bus heading from Hat Yai to Phuket.

Prasorn Kaewpradit from the Thungwang district of Songkhla, was acting suspiciously during the check and was asked to leave the bus so he could be searched inside the police building.

Upon conducting the search police discovered the drugs in Prasorn’s underwear.

“Police found the ya bah pills marked with the letter ‘WY’ in four blue plastic ziplock bags, combined together in one clear plastic bag. There were 773 orange pills and 8 green pills, totalling 781,” Tha Chatchai police revealed in a statement to the Phuket police Commander.

“The ya ice was packed in six ziplock plastic bags weighing about 28.4 grams,” said the statement.

The suspect was charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell. Tha Chatchai Police will continue the legal proceedings of the case,” they added.

 

 
DeKaaskopp | 10 February 2018 - 14:55:18

Another dealer off the streets.Well done.Now please contact the crime expert on here,who writes the same comments again and again ,as he is the person who knows how to catch every drug lord in Thailand and worldwide in no time at all!

Kurt | 10 February 2018 - 13:06:05

Mules, mules
I am waiting to read about the factories, producers in Thailand, or the importers and the border customs check points
With long time weekly many drugs mules arrested. The thai government by now should come up with higher level arrest in this 'drugs trees'

If no arrest take place at higher criminal levels than there are 2 conclusions
The RTP is lazy, or they not want.

