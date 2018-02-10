PHUKET: Tha Chatchai police officers arrested a 20-year-old man attempting to smuggle 781 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 28.4 grams of methamphetamine (ya ice) at the Phuket Checkpoint at around 7.15pm yesterday (Feb 9).

Saturday 10 February 2018, 12:14PM

Prasorn Kaewpradit, from Songkhla, was arrested with the drugs at the Phuket Checkpoint yesterday (Feb 9). Photo: Tha Chatchai police

A team of Tha Chatchai Police officers led by Deputy Chief Lt Col Nikon Chutong arrested Prasorn Kaewpradit, from Songkhla, at the Phuket Checkpoint during a routine search of a bus heading from Hat Yai to Phuket.

Prasorn Kaewpradit from the Thungwang district of Songkhla, was acting suspiciously during the check and was asked to leave the bus so he could be searched inside the police building.

Upon conducting the search police discovered the drugs in Prasorn’s underwear.

“Police found the ya bah pills marked with the letter ‘WY’ in four blue plastic ziplock bags, combined together in one clear plastic bag. There were 773 orange pills and 8 green pills, totalling 781,” Tha Chatchai police revealed in a statement to the Phuket police Commander.

“The ya ice was packed in six ziplock plastic bags weighing about 28.4 grams,” said the statement.

“The suspect was charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell. Tha Chatchai Police will continue the legal proceedings of the case,” they added.