Start From: Sunday 21 February 2021, 10:00AM to Sunday 21 February 2021, 06:00PM

We are recording and filming Another Day In Paradise to maintain our focus on the poverty situation in Phuket. We have invited as many people as we know from all areas of Phuket, to come along and be part of the filming. The more people that turn up, the wider the net is cast in highlighting the problem and the possible support / donation base should expand vastly. The song will actually be recorded this Saturday by a team of musicians and music students to have a track ready for use on the 21st for the masses to sing along to.

Person : Gary Crause
Address : Blue Tree Arena

 

