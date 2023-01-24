333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Another cop fingered in VVIP police escort of Chinese tourist

Another cop fingered in VVIP police escort of Chinese tourist

BANGKOK: Police say another non-commissioned officer was involved in offering an unsanctioned police escort service through a tour operator to a Chinese tourist, who revealed the illicit VVIP service via social media.

immigrationpolicecorruptionChinese
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 24 January 2023, 01:46PM

Air travellers walk through immigration fast lanes at Suvarnabhumi airport outside Bangkok. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / file

Air travellers walk through immigration fast lanes at Suvarnabhumi airport outside Bangkok. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / file

Pol Maj Gen Atchayon Kraithong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police Office, said yesterday (Jan 23) a police senior sergeant major proposed a bespoke police escort service to a tour firm, offering to whisk Chinese visitors directly from their plane to their hotel.

The police senior sergeant major proposed the service to a tour operator he met at an event last November, Pol Maj Gen Atchayon said, without elaborating on the non-commissioned policeman.

To enact the controversial escort service, the police senior sergeant major had a tourist police captain meet the Chinese tourist at Suvarnabhumi airport. After picking up her luggage, the captain then ushered her through an immigration fast lane, reports the Bangkok Post.

Once outside the airport, the police senior sergeant major had two traffic police sergeants escort the Chinese tourist in a motorcade from the airport to her hotel in Pattaya.

The two traffic policemen were charged with violating the Land Traffic Act and the Official Symbols Act.

A motorcycle and a car used in the motorcade were private vehicles but they were attached with sirens and the logos of the Royal Thai Police Office without permission, Pol Maj Gen Atchayon said.

Police would question the tour operator and the female Chinese tourist to support their investigation into the case.

Police would also verify statements she made in her video clip and the claim that the policemen in the motorcade received B7,000 plus a B200 tip.

Additionally, investigators would find out how long the group of policemen had provided the escort service and whether they should be prosecuted for wearing police uniforms while doing so.

The police spokesman said police officers were not permitted to offer such escort services to individual tourists. Police escort service must be approved by a traffic police commander in Bangkok or a highway police commander in other provinces and performed only for groups of people in convoys.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday no law permitted police to operate such a sideline and the officers in question had therefore broken the law and police regulations.

“We did not advertise any escort service for visitors,” he said.

“Those who did this must be prosecuted and punished.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dates announced for Phuket Heroines Festival
German cliff jumper found dead
Patong taxi driver charged for kicking parked motorbike
BoT expected to raise rates amid higher tourism growth
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant delivery to Phuket meant to meet tourist demand, Drug mule caught at airport || January 23
Thanakorn visits Phuket, hails policy success
11 burned to death in Korat van crash
Suspicions raised over ‘Marco Polo’ incident
Admin officials lead drug arrests
Pattaya tourist police escort prompts swift rebuke
German tourist jumps from cliff on mountain trail
More jumbos on way to Elephant camp as Chinese tourists return
Phuket Opinion: Does Phuket need 14mn tourists?
Phuket can accommodate Chinese tour groups, says tourism chief
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand PM

 

Phuket community
Patong taxi driver charged for kicking parked motorbike

Such a taxi driver is a bad Phuket unguided 'projectile'. A potential danger for the island,...(Read More)

Andaman tourism leader spearheads appeal to PM for support

Just to clarify ematt, I live here because I love Thailand and most of the people. It is because of ...(Read More)

Pattaya tourist police escort prompts swift rebuke

Long time already Arriving/Departing Thailand is possible the way you feel to do, with help of Offic...(Read More)

Pattaya tourist police escort prompts swift rebuke

..."She was whisked through Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport"... ( report BP). Seems th...(Read More)

Admin officials lead drug arrests

Uh oh! The dreaded volunteer defense forces are used yet again! With all the "high ranking"...(Read More)

Patong taxi driver charged for kicking parked motorbike

Standard practice in Phuket to have aggressive violent taxi drivers. I remember a time when you used...(Read More)

Patong taxi driver charged for kicking parked motorbike

cancel his Taxi licensed this is the only way he understand...(Read More)

Suspicions raised over ‘Marco Polo’ incident

I knew all along this guy was full of sh..te! Dragged anchor FFS! What a load of bull.... I'm st...(Read More)

11 burned to death in Korat van crash

Sounds like yet another case of the driver falling asleep at the wheel. Hard to use the usual "...(Read More)

Pattaya tourist police escort prompts swift rebuke

Guess the big question is who is this Chinese woman? Mr Tuhao's sister come to take over the rei...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property

 