Another B44.3 billion for COVID-19 relief

BANGKOK: The cabinet yesterday (Aug 30) approved another B44.3 billion in the budget for funding COVID-19 relief measures in the 29 provinces worst hit by the outbreak, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

CoronavirusCOVID-19ChinesehealthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 31 August 2021, 08:55AM

Royal Thai Air Force medical staff yesterday (Aug 30) read COVID-19 test kit results collected from people who travelled to the air force’s COVID-19 testing point at Thupatemi Stadium. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

This budget is for financing relief measures for workers registered under Sections 39 and 40 of the Social Security Act for a period of one month, during which the government’s COVID-19 restrictions will continue to impact them, he said.

The cabinet has already approved B33.4bn in funds for financing COVID-19 relief efforts, he said, adding that the budget approved for this purpose so far has amounted to B77.7bn.

The cabinet also approved B105 million in the budget to be allocated to the Public Relations Department to fund public campaigns aimed at improving health awareness regarding COVID-19, said deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

The department requested this additional budget for its public campaigns to improve awareness about the highly contagious Delta variant and its impact on the country, Ms Traisuree said.

The department also said it needs more funds to address increasing fake news about COVID-19, which has been confusing the public, she said.

PaintFX

The cabinet also approved another B4.7bn in the budget for procuring another 9.9 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for six at-risk groups, said Mr Thanakorn.

The six groups are children aged 12 to 17, women 12-weeks pregnant or longer, frontline healthcare workers, people with underlying medical conditions, expatriates, and people needing to travel abroad such as students and diplomats, he said.

Yang Xin, minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, meanwhile yesterday represented the Chinese Red Cross Society to present to Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, executive vice president of Thai Red Cross Society, 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated to the Thai Red Cross Society, at Sra Prathum Palace.

So far Thailand has administered about 30mn COVID-19 vaccine doses, costing B22.9bn, and is aiming to administering a total of 100mn doses by the end of this year, said Mr Thanakorn.

Malc-thai | 31 August 2021 - 09:02:30 

Think the figures are wrong 80mn doses given ?

[Thank you for pointing this out - has been corrected - Ed]

 

