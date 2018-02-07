However, the campsite has disturbed worried locals. The camp includes a large covered area closed with dark plastic curtains located along the northern reaches of the beach beside the “Layan National Park Office”, within Sirinath National Park.

Wednesday 7 February 2018, 04:08PM

However, the campsite has disturbed worried locals. The camp includes a large covered area closed with dark plastic curtains located along the beach beside Layan National Park Office, within Sirinath National Park.

The area has been closed off to the public for the duration of the three-day camp, which concludes today (Feb 7), meaning the public has not been permitted to walk through the area where the students have set pitched their tents in order to access the beach.

National park officer Ang-ad Rengyi, who is responsible for the section of Layasn Beach where the camp has been set up, yesterday (Feb 6) laughed off concerns that “private individuals” had commandeered a part of Sirinath National Park.

“It looks similar to a construction camp site or some thing like that, but it’s not,” Mr Ang-ad laughed.

“These 200 students from Baan Bang Niew Municipal School have just set up the camp here. This area might be busy for while the camp is on,” he said.

“They will finish their camp on Feb 7 (today). After they leave, Layan Beach will return to normal,” he added.

Mr Ang-ad explained, “There are 200 students participating in this annual camp. Normally, they camp in Phang Nga province or on Nai Yang Beach in Phuket, but this year they changed plans to camp here.”

Asked whether national park space was open to the public for events and activities, Mr Ang-ad responded, “People can (use national park areas) but by requirement must send a request to Sirinath National Park Chief Witoon Dechpramualpol.

“They can ask to use the area, and approval depends on the purpose of activity. However, if there is any kind of construction it must be a temporary and must not harm the environment,” Mr Ang-ad said.